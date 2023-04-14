now let’s try to imagine that something similar would happen somewhere else in the civilized world. For example, that the head of the European Central Bank or the American Fed or the Czech CNB would end up the same in court. In none of these scenarios, in any of these countries and institutions, it is not possible for the head of the central bank to remain in his chair and not at least be temporarily suspended.

Everyone would understand that by remaining in office, he is doing enormous damage to the reputation of the institution he leads. And in a decent society, the institution and its reputation are more important than the particular person who currently leads it.