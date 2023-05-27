Juric, racist insults from a few but in 2023 it’s time to end it – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LA SPEZIA, MAY 27 – “The usual insults, you try to stay calm but then it becomes unpleasant. They called me ‘gypsy’… I try not to react, not to make a mess, but after a while it becomes unpleasant. I think the referee and the prosecution were right to suspend the game”. Thus the Serbian coach of Turin, Ivan Juric comments on the racist phrases shouted by some La Spezia fans towards him. At the end of the first half Juric called the referee’s attention to the episode.



“There aren’t many people, but in 2023 they can no longer be heard. And then even those who don’t insult must be ashamed, because they allow others to have certain attitudes”.



The first to approach was the captain of Spezia, the Ghanaian Emmanuel Gyasi: “I have had a deep friendship with him since the days of Mantova and then the black guys understand these situations even better”.



The Grana technician then analyzes the match won 4-0. “We responded when we had to fight, and put quality when there was to be won.” Ilic and Ricci are also online, two midfielders who are becoming the backbone of the team. “They have a lot of room for improvement, but as a couple it’s the one that tickles me the most. I want them to throw themselves in as offensive midfielders. They scored one goal each and a very serious game from a defensive point of view.”



Juric praises the group. “It’s not easy to play with this personality in Spezia or Verona, which are teams that need to save themselves. There’s satisfaction with the way we’re expressing ourselves.” Then congratulations to Buongiorno for how he played on Nzola. “It’s always dangerous because he knows how to defend the ball and attack deep, but he has been restrained well.” (HANDLE).

