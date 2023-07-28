Home » Jurors of Yo me Llamo remembered an impersonator of Sebastián Yatra
News

by admin
My Name Is 2023: How was the rating at its premiere?

The figures obtained by ‘Yo Me Llamo’ were very positive, since it not only managed to reach first place in the rating table but also to make a significant difference to the premiere of ‘Tía Alison’, on the RCN Channel, as well as MasterChef Celebrity’ , a program that has given battle to the contents of Caracol Televisión.

Thus, ‘Yo Me Llamo’ obtained on Wednesday night 12.34 points, a figure very similar to that obtained by the final of the Challenge (12.99 points), revealing that the channel managed to maintain its audience.

Also: Impersonator of Luis Miguel in Yo me Llamo has divided Colombians

Following the resounding success of the ninth season of ‘Yo Me Llamo’, the Noticias Caracol broadcast at 7:00 p.m. entered the ratings table with 8.79 points.

In third and fourth place were MasterChef Celebrity and Tía Alison, RCN Channel programs with 6.72 points and 6.35 points, respectively.

Finally, ‘Romina, powerful’, starring Juanita Molina was ranked fifth in the table with 6.28 points.

