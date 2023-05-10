Jury convicted Trump of sexual abuse and defamation

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, was sentenced this Tuesday by a jury in New York for “sexual abuse” and defamation in the case presented by the writer E. Jean Carroll. However, Trump was not found guilty of rape.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a store fitting room in the 1990s, and of defaming her when she went public with her complaint in a book in 2019.

Although this is the first guilty verdict in a case against Trump after leaving the country’s presidency, in January of this year, the Trump Organization was sentenced to pay $1.61 million for tax evasion.

Before the verdict, the judge warned that he would not allow shouting or applause at the time of pronouncing the sentence, so the complainant did not show any reaction during the ruling.

The jury had to decide whether Trump was responsible for rape, sexual assault or groping. Finally, they chose the second option, in addition to considering him responsible for defamation.

Likewise, it was determined that Trump must compensate Carroll with a total sum of 5 million dollars, of which 2 million are for the “damages” caused by sexual abuse and 2.7 million are related to the impact on his reputation.

It is important to note that, as this is a civil case, there are no prison sentences.

After the verdict was delivered, the judge turned to the lawyers and gave them the opportunity to add something, to which both teams, both the defense and the prosecution, responded in the negative.