The Colombian Navy carried out a health brigade for 1,300 inhabitants of the Punta Piña corregimiento, in the municipality of Juradó, department of Chocó.

The community of this corregimiento of Juradó received care in general medicine, dentistry, dermatology, gynecology, internal medicine, psychology, nutrition, physiotherapy and respiratory therapy. Likewise, psychosocial talks and advice on legal issues, family planning, contraceptive subdermal implant procedures were provided, and prescription drugs were delivered in consultations.

The attending minors enjoyed playful-recreational activities and received donations consisting of clothing, footwear, school kits and food supplements to achieve adequate nutrition.

The successful day was developed within the framework of the articulation of the Marine Infantry Battalion No.23 with the Official Professionals of the Naval Reserve, regional government entities, private companies and five foundations committed to the integral well-being of the inhabitants of the Pacific.