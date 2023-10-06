Home » Just 90 minutes from the fifth gold star
News

Just 90 minutes from the fifth gold star

by admin
Just 90 minutes from the fifth gold star

SPORTS

LDU advances to a new final of the Copa Sudamericana, the Ecuadorian team confirms itself as the team with the greatest name in Conmebol tournaments.

League draws in Argentina and qualifies with an aggregate score of 3-0.

Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) has once again demonstrated its quality by overcoming the semi-final stage of the Copa Sudamericana with a wide difference over Defensa y Justicia. The overall score of 3-0 speaks of the absolute dominance of the “Albos” throughout the tournament. The first confrontation in Quito established a solid advantage for LDU, achieving a victory that included the rout, in the first leg semifinal. However, in the return match played at the Lanús stadium, the teams tied 0-0. Despite the parity on the scoreboard in that match, it was the Ecuadorian team that controlled the game and had clear scoring opportunities. LDU’s performance in this stage of the Copa Sudamericana has been what the fans expected, being a testimony of their experience in tournaments. With this victory, LDU advances to the grand final of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana and is just 90 minutes away from achieving the fifth gold star in its history. The rival to overcome will be Fortaleza de Brasil and the goal of being crowned champions is closer than ever. The single final will take place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on October 28. This is a historic moment for LDU as they could achieve one of the most important goals of the year by lifting the continental trophy. The Alba fans are full of enthusiasm, LDU has shown that it has what it takes to compete on the biggest stages, and the final in Punta del Este will be the perfect opportunity to do so.

You may also like

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó Unfazed by Deportation...

Carmen del Darién: community leader of Curvaradó murdered

Severe Wind and Rain Expected in Guangzhou as...

Marl skydiver achieves German record – Ruhr area...

Like Boca, the xeneize qualified for a new...

Eximbank Cancels $800 Million Credit to Mexican Oil...

Candidate for the Council in Antioquia, was murdered...

Is Brussels tricking Germany? Setback for combustion engine...

“MAGICAL RIVER, CANOE RIDE” PROJECT « cde news

Migrant Woman Hit by Car While Attempting to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy