Just 90 minutes from the fifth gold star

LDU advances to a new final of the Copa Sudamericana, the Ecuadorian team confirms itself as the team with the greatest name in Conmebol tournaments.

League draws in Argentina and qualifies with an aggregate score of 3-0.

Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) has once again demonstrated its quality by overcoming the semi-final stage of the Copa Sudamericana with a wide difference over Defensa y Justicia. The overall score of 3-0 speaks of the absolute dominance of the “Albos” throughout the tournament. The first confrontation in Quito established a solid advantage for LDU, achieving a victory that included the rout, in the first leg semifinal. However, in the return match played at the Lanús stadium, the teams tied 0-0. Despite the parity on the scoreboard in that match, it was the Ecuadorian team that controlled the game and had clear scoring opportunities. LDU’s performance in this stage of the Copa Sudamericana has been what the fans expected, being a testimony of their experience in tournaments. With this victory, LDU advances to the grand final of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana and is just 90 minutes away from achieving the fifth gold star in its history. The rival to overcome will be Fortaleza de Brasil and the goal of being crowned champions is closer than ever. The single final will take place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on October 28. This is a historic moment for LDU as they could achieve one of the most important goals of the year by lifting the continental trophy. The Alba fans are full of enthusiasm, LDU has shown that it has what it takes to compete on the biggest stages, and the final in Punta del Este will be the perfect opportunity to do so.