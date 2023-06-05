Just burn money: “Turnarounds seldom turn” warns Warren Buffett – and earned billions with it! page 1

The stock exchanges have been showing their volatile side for months. Inflation, rate hikes, Ukraine war, recession…
… the list of disruptive fires is long and the surge in technology stocks from the hyped sectors AI and chips hides the fact that most stocks have not recorded any price increases for a long time and are sometimes even listed very well below their previous highs.
The current US earnings season is coming to an end and many companies have had to report declines in sales and profits compared to the previous year. A number of them are facing major challenges that cannot seem to be overcome with simple on-board resources; the failures of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank showed that and one ‘small financial crisis’ triggered and other regional banks in the USA were brought to the brink of collapse.
The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.
Broker-Tipp*
Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.
* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and contribute to more financial freedom: If you are interested in our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.