Just don’t go to the home, what help is there

Other family members have similar problems. What to do when mother, father or other relatives can no longer cope with everyday life on their own, but want to stay in their own four walls? More and more people are likely to ask themselves this question in the coming years. According to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office, the number of people in need of care could rise from the current 5 million nationwide to around 6.8 million by 2055 simply due to the increasing aging of the population – an increase of 37 percent compared to 2021.