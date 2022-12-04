CDT file card title:“Girl’s Fangcang Interrogation” event announcement, she apologized, how about you?

author:just law

Date published:2022.12.1

source:WeChat public account “just law”

Subject classification:civil protest

CDS Collection:public hall

Copyright statement:The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. “Girl’s Fangcang Interrogation” event announcement, she apologized, how about you?just law2022.12.1WeChat public account “just law”civil protestpublic hallThe copyright of this work belongs to the original author. China Digital Times archives only original works to combat China ‘s online censorship. Detailed copyright instructions.

“I didn’t even see my own nucleic acid, so why did you pull us here?” “I’m 18 years old, my youth has just begun, what are you going to do?” “Are you pulling us to fill the cabin?” Yesterday, a girl questioned the shelter Recordings of the staff circulated online.

In the recording, her heart-piercing cries for help, her final sobs, and unanswerable questions broke through the defenses of many people, including the author. She is brave and wise.

However, she apologized.

According to the “Zhongchuan Park Management Committee” announcement in the early hours of this morning, the girl “fully realized the harm caused by her radical behavior and false remarks, deeply realized her own mistakes, and apologized through the class WeChat group.”

What puzzles the author is that the child apologized, but the adults who did not do the right thing, how about you? In the announcement, there is no apology…

girl questioning and sobbing

On November 30, a recording was circulated on the Internet. After listening to it, I can’t let go of my tugging heart for a long time. Because it is difficult for us to answer her question.

The recording, which lasted less than two minutes, was previously rumored to be an 18-year-old female student from the No. 1 Middle School in Yuzhong County, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, negotiating with the staff in the shelter.

At the beginning, the girl’s mood was fairly stable. She asked: People on the second floor told us that they have underfloor heating, so hot that they don’t need a quilt. Why is this the case on the third floor?

Then, she became agitated, “We are all sick. I asked you for medicine. You said that there is only medicine for diarrhea. What should we students do? No one has solved it? Are we livestock? Who are we looking for? I was looking for it yesterday. What are we, brutes?”

At this time, a voice of a male staff member said: 51074’s car is put here.

Then, the girl broke down and said: We students came to this place and didn’t receive any news. We didn’t even see our own nucleic acid. Why did you pull us here?

The girl paused for a while, sighed, and then said: I haven’t received any news, and 30 of the forty or fifty people in the class have been brought here, and those who are negative for nucleic acid within 24 hours have to be brought here, why?

She cried: “What are you doing? Pull us to fill the cabin? Lanzhou people don’t do nucleic acid anymore, you can’t pull it, pull the school (students), right? Half of the school is pulled to fill the cabin, what do you want? What are you doing?”

Speaking of this, the girl broke down completely emotionally: “Can we live anymore? I am 18 years old and my youth has just begun. What are you going to do? Don’t you have children?” She cried loudly: “You all have mothers. You want What are you doing? Why are you pulling all the students here, are you crazy? What about my parents? What about my parents, tell me?”

At the end of the recording, there is the endless sobbing of the girl…

Teachers and students freeze overnight

As the recording was circulated on the Internet, people began to pay attention to the situation of the students in Yuzhong No. 1 Middle School. Some netizens saw on Weibo that there were many posts about the situation of students in Yuzhong No. 1 Middle School, “It is very cold, and the teacher is calling for help for them.”

At 16:37 on November 30, the official information release platform “Yuzhong Release” of Yuzhong County, Lanzhou City issued a “Circular on the Situation”.

The “Circular on the Situation” describes the recording of “On the morning of November 30th, an 18-year-old girl from Yuzhong County No. 1 Middle School questioned the staff in the cabin”. This did not happen in middle school. The relevant situation of Yuzhong County No. 1 Middle School is hereby announced as follows:

On November 22, during the nucleic acid test of No. 1 Middle School in Yuzhong County, a person infected with new coronary pneumonia was found. The county epidemic prevention and control leading group immediately launched a plan to transfer and treat positive students, isolate close contacts, and control the school. On November 28, some positive teachers and students who were temporarily unable to enter the shelter hospital for treatment were transferred to the temporary health monitoring point in Chaoyang, Yuzhong County. At the same time, actively contact surrounding shelter hospitals to solve the problem of treatment of infected teachers and students.

On the evening of November 28, Yuzhong County experienced a sharp drop in temperature. Faced with this unexpected situation, the county’s epidemic prevention and control leading group immediately increased the output pressure and temperature of heating at the monitoring points, and at the same time urgently purchased additional quilts, heating pads, etc. Water bags and other warming materials, but due to the limited conditions of the Chaoyang temporary health monitoring point in Yuzhong County, the indoor temperature could not quickly reach the standard, so the teachers and students temporarily staying at the health monitoring point spent the night when the indoor temperature did not meet the standard. For this, the county epidemic prevention and control leading group expressed its sincere apology to the teachers and students of Yuzhong No. 1 Middle School.

On November 29, the teachers and students staying at the Chaoyang health monitoring point were properly placed in the city-level designated high-tech zone Anding Fangcang Hospital. Here, the Yuzhong County Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group expresses its sincere thanks to all friends who care about the health of teachers and students of Yuzhong No. 1 Middle School. We will go all out to do a good job in follow-up support and treatment. I also hope that the teachers and students of Yuzhong No. 1 Middle School can actively adjust their mentality, face difficulties with sunshine, and return to school as soon as possible. We will release the follow-up of the incident in time, please continue to pay attention.

The signature is the Office of the Leading Group for the Joint Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Yuzhong County.

Announcement of “unilateral” apology

At 0:03 am on December 1, the Lanzhou New Area Zhongchuan Park Management Committee issued a “circumstance notice” on its official account.

The “Notice” stated that the recording of “On the morning of November 30, an 18-year-old girl from Yuzhong County No. 1 Middle School questioned the staff in the shelter” was circulated on the Internet. After verification, the girl was Luo Moumou, a student in a class of preschool education at Gansu Finance and Trade College. . The relevant situation is hereby notified as follows:

There are more than 9,500 teachers and students in Gansu University of Finance and Trade. At 22:50 on November 27, after the nucleic acid testing agency detected 29 positive people in the school, the school quickly reported to the local epidemic prevention department for transfer and treatment. The 29 students after the re-examination were quickly transferred to the shelter for medical observation in a timely manner. The school had notified the students of the nucleic acid test results before the 29 students were transferred to the shelter. Nucleic acid was provided according to the requirements of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan when entering the cabin. Test positive report.

Among them, the N target of Luo’s nucleic acid test result was 29.80, the ORFlab target was 30.04, and the internal reference target was 26.05. The shelter building is five stories high, with 2,200 beds, and is heated by central air conditioning, keeping the temperature inside the cabin at 18°C-22°C. There are currently 220 medical staff, who are on duty every 4 hours. The shelters are equipped with corresponding first aid equipment and medicines in strict accordance with the National Health Commission’s “Guidelines for the Equipment Configuration of Fangcang Hospitals”.

At about 15:00 on November 29, Luo Moumou reported to the cabin staff that the heating in the room was not hot and asked for cold medicine. Because there were few staff in the cabin, he failed to solve his needs in time. Luo Moumou was emotional and accused The staff pushed and pushed the work supplies on the nurse’s station desk to the ground, and forwarded the recording he had recorded to the relevant WeChat group.

On November 30, a netizen posted an audio recording on Sina Weibo, mistakenly identifying it as an 18-year-old female student from Yuzhong County No. 1 Middle School in Lanzhou, Gansu Province questioning a staff member in the cabin, causing a large number of netizens to forward it, causing bad influence. After communication, the netizen has deleted the content posted on his microblog.

After the incident, the relevant persons in charge of the Epidemic Prevention Office of our district and the Gansu Institute of Finance and Trade rushed to the cabin, patiently communicated with the students themselves, explained the questions they raised, and quickly resolved related appeals. He himself also fully realized the harm caused by his radical behavior and false remarks, deeply realized his own mistakes, and apologized through the class WeChat group. In the next step, we will learn from each other, further strengthen the management of the shelter, do a good job in service guarantee and emotional counseling for the personnel in the cabin, and simultaneously strengthen medical treatment to ensure that the personnel can live in the cabin with peace of mind and leave the cabin as soon as possible.

The inscription is the Office of the Leading Group for the Joint Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Zhongchuan Park, Lanzhou New District.

The “pot” is on the weak side?

So far, the incident of “Interrogation by an 18-year-old Yuzhong student in the shelter” spread on the Internet has come to an end in some people’s minds.

The girl Luo Moumou’s cry for help stung the author, and her bravery inspired everyone. The question she shouted, “2022, please answer!”

Since this wave of epidemics, the word “apology” may be more commonly used by officials than ever before. But does an apology work? Shouldn’t you be apologizing? Who should apologize?

“Afterwards, the leaders actively communicated to solve the problem, and the students realized their mistakes.” Excuse me, where did the kind and innocent girl go wrong? As long as the work is done meticulously, listen to the voices of the masses in a timely manner, actively solve the appeals, and warm people’s hearts, how can there be “family ugliness outside” and “the scene of social death”?

From the analysis of the only student apology in the “Notice”, the local government officials probably haven’t fully realized what went wrong in their work. If you can communicate effectively and solve problems in a timely manner, will the child cry helplessly?

The Fangcai Hospital is a hospital, “couldn’t give medicines in time”… What an understatement! “Push work supplies to the ground”, what does this description want to highlight? Everything has a cause to have an effect, how can the “announcement” that avoids the important and ignores the trivial can convince the public?

Children are the weakness of adults, but why not “weakness” supporting us? What the girl Luo Moumou said may have discredited Lanzhou, but in the author’s opinion, there is no major problem, and she does not need to apologize!

Children “know their mistakes and can correct them, and there is nothing good about them”, while some adults “will never admit their mistakes”. What is the meaning of this stubbornness? Isn’t the cry of the little girl the voice of many people at the moment? I hope that the local people in Lanzhou can understand and protect this kindness!

Luo Moumou, you don’t need to apologize! Because according to the law, you have the right to take measures to save yourself when you encounter a dangerous emergency! Including calling for help and crying!