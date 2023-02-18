CDT file card title:Shandong Police Arrest Public Opinion Supervisors Across Provinces

author:just law

Date published:2023.2.17

source:WeChat public account “just law”

Subject classification:pick a quarrel

CDS Collection:public hall

“Inter-provincial arrest” came again.

According to news media reports, in August last year, Pang Yanbing, a man from Fanzhi County, Shanxi Province, published three articles on his personal WeChat public account on behalf of Shandong car owner Miao XX.

These articles have been deleted so far, and only the relevant titles can be seen, “Traffic law enforcement in Yinan County, Linyi City, Shandong Province is too strong, chasing cars on the road and beating people” “Reporting to Hou Zhanfu, Secretary of Jinan County Party Committee, Shandong Province, that traffic violations caused by chasing cars on the road In a car accident, I became angry when I was confronted by the police station to grab my mobile phone and beat people.” “Letter to Ren Gang, Party Secretary of Linyi City, Shandong Province, Yinan County Government Officials and Officials Talking Nonsense and Fake Things to Perfuse the People”.

As a citizen, it is the right endowed by the law to publish articles on the Internet, supervise the power of traffic law enforcement, and report existing or possible violations of laws and regulations to local leaders.

It is worth mentioning that Pang Yanbing is also the “2022 Public Security Traffic Management Information Officer of Shanxi Province”.

But unexpectedly, a few months after the article was published, on January 30 this year, Pang Yanbing was “arrested across provinces” by the police in Yinan County, Shandong.

When attending a relative’s wedding banquet in Shanxi, the Yinan County police descended from the sky and took Pang Yanbing directly from Shanxi to Shandong.

The reason why the police arrested Pang Yanbing was the notorious “picking quarrels and provoking troubles”.

After this incident was reported by the media, it caused an uproar. Lawyer Lan Tianbin from Jiangsu Fade Dongheng Law Firm and lawyer Gong Hua from Beijing Jingzhe Law Firm provided free legal assistance to Pang Yanbing.

Lawyer Lan Tianbin believes that,Pang Yanbing published relevant articles out of the mentality of supervising government departments to regulate law enforcement and out of enthusiasm for paying attention to the society, and included live videos and photos in the articles, supplemented by commentary texts of supervising government departments, which is not fabrication or dissemination of false information .

“The law enforcement of traffic law enforcement personnel in Yinan County needs to be further regulated, and netizens should be allowed to supervise.” Lawyer Lan Tianbin said that for Pang Yanbing’s well-intentioned criticism, the government should tolerate it, and the judiciary should respect it. convicted”.

Yinan County, Shandong Province “arrested public opinion supervisors across provinces”, it can be said that it was scolded miserably.

In the comments section of Yinan Public Security Bureau’s official microblog “Yinan Public Security”, there have also been a large number of criticisms from netizens recently:

“What a great authority”

“I want to criticize you, I don’t know if you will be hunted across provinces”

“I like it, you can hunt me across provinces”

After public attention, on February 17, the Yinan County Public Security Bureau released Pang Yanbing on bail. After more than half a month in custody, Pang Yanbing walked out of the detention center with the support of the people across the country.

Lawyer Lan Tianbin said that the case has achieved phased results so far, “We firmly defend our innocence, and we will continue to apply to the public security organs to withdraw the case in the next step.”