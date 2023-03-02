The Hartlau photo gallery will start the new season on March 3 with an emotional exhibition on the Pöstlingberg in Linz. After years of corona-related restrictions and restrictions, the “Young meets Old” exhibition is celebrating the return to “normal” mode.

“As usual, we will be focusing on photographic art with four exhibitions this year,” says curator Chris Hinterobermaier. That’s how it was until 2019, that’s how it will be again in 2023.

The photo gallery could not complain about a lack of visitors, provided the doors could be opened. “The gallery is big, so visitors could keep their distance. In addition, the open-air area certainly helped us,” says Hinterobermaier. In a way, the gallery is unique and the trade visitors know what to expect. In addition, many tourists would come to the photo show.

In any case, “Young meets Old” puts people in the spotlight, the exhibition is open until May 1st from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After the preparation time for the respective exhibitions lasts up to one and a half years, it is already clear what else awaits visitors to the photo gallery high above Linz this year. From May 5th, the retro wave will be honored with the exhibition “Polaroid a la Hartlauer” resurrecting a format that is square and practical and is extremely popular with the younger generation. The old Polaroid cameras are booming again, which gave Robert Hartlauer the idea for the second exhibition in 2023. “We also take a cross-reference to the fine arts with us, because we always want to be innovative,” says Hinterobermaier. The large regular audience should be attracted again.

See also They devastate the shops by smashing everything with pickaxes: the members of the gang arrested ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

Author Reinhold Gruber Local Editor Linz Reinhold Gruber