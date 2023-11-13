Home » Just Peace Tour: First Edition Held in California to Support Medical Days in Guatemala
Just Peace Tour: First Edition Held in California to Support Medical Days in Guatemala

by admin
The first edition of the Just Peace Tour cycling event was held in California on November 12. This event, which has been a tradition in New York for over 10 years, was organized to raise funds to support medical aid in various areas of Guatemala.

The race attracted professionals and cycling enthusiasts from different states and countries. Special guests at this edition included Guatemalan champion Alfredo Ajpacajá and Colombian cyclist Oscar Pachon, both serving as ambassadors for the event. Additionally, Hollywood actor Harrison Ford was present to signal the race’s start.

Before starting the race, Harrison Ford addressed the cyclists and attendees, expressing his pride in being part of an event that supports such an important cause. The American actor received words of gratitude from the promoter of the Just Peace Tour, Samuel Villatoro. The event was broadcast on the Facebook channel Hard On The Pedal Guatemala, highlighting the country’s participation in cycling events.

During the event, people were seen celebrating Guatemala with applause, and Harrison Ford was seen interacting with attendees, including a woman in Mayan clothing who asked to be photographed with the actor. The event also saw the participation of the commissioner of the Guatemalan Cycling Federation, Gladys Ernest.

The cycling route covered a distance of 48 kilometers, with 25 kilometers designated as “friendly” or for “coexistence.” The Just Peace Tour in California was a successful event, shining a light on Guatemala and its commitment to supporting medical aid.

