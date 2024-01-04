Justice Department sues Texas over SB4 law, which would allow police to arrest undocumented immigrants

The Justice Department sues Texas over new immigration law

The Justice Department has taken Texas Governor Greg Abbott to court over a new law that allows police to arrest undocumented immigrants entering the United States. The lawsuit filed by the Justice Department on Wednesday cites that Texas is overstepping its bounds by interfering with the federal government’s authority to regulate immigration.

The Texas law, SB4, has sparked controversy as it empowers authorities to arrest immigrants entering the United States without proper documentation. According to the Justice Department’s lawsuit, this legislation hinders federal immigration operations and procedures and interferes with foreign relations. The Justice Department had previously issued a warning to Texas, threatening legal action if changes were not made.

This latest move escalates the ongoing battle over immigration measures in Texas, where the state is also fighting separate court battles to maintain barbed wire on the border and a floating barrier on the Rio Grande. Civil rights organizations and local officials in El Paso County have already filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the new law.

The showdown over immigration in Texas comes at a time when other cities, such as New York and Chicago, are turning away buses and planes carrying immigrants sent by Abbott to Democratic-led cities across the country. Moreover, illegal crossings along the U.S. southern border have surpassed 10,000 on multiple days in December, prompting authorities to close freight rail crossings and temporarily shut down border crossings.

Legal experts and opponents of the Texas law argue that it is the most far-reaching attempt by a state to control immigration since a 2010 Arizona law that was partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. Under the Texas law, immigrants could face prosecution for misdemeanor illegal entry charges and could be compelled to leave the United States. Those who do not leave could face arrest for more serious crimes.

The Justice Department’s decision to sue Texas reflects the ongoing battle over immigration policies and the broader challenge of managing the influx of migrants across the U.S. southern border. As the legal fight unfolds, the future of Texas’ immigration law remains uncertain, carrying significant implications for the state’s border measures and the broader immigration debate in the United States.

Share this: Facebook

X

