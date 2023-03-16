As of 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 14, the hearing of the case of the two dogs —Suco and Negro— that were poisoned in the Sauces Norte neighborhood was resumed. The judge’s final decision was to declare the citizen accused of crime innocent.

Facts

On September 13, 2022, in the Sauces Norte neighborhood of the city of Loja, a citizen allegedly gave poison to two puppies in the sector, through her underage son.

Citizens, together with animal defense groups, criminally denounced the case because they hoped that there would be a precedent and they would not continue to attack the lives of pets in the city of Loja.

Judgment

The public hearing began at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 at the Loja Criminal Judicial Unit and ended after 1:30 p.m., since the judge decided to suspend it for the final verdict.

The lawyer in the case, Pablo Celi Benavides, who was seeking justice for the dogs, told this newspaper that the hearing was resumed yesterday (March 14) at 11:30 a.m. The competent authority issued its oral decision in which it declared the innocence of the accused citizen. “What is new is that we presented 9 photos of the dead dogs, a relationship was made with the witnesses, who went to the house to claim her and in the videos it is clearly observed and heard that she accepted that she attacked the animals, however, The judge stated that the woman said that because she felt under pressure,” he explained.

Now the groups are planning to appeal the decision, so that, in the second instance, they can reassess the evidence; for this, they must wait for the sentence in writing. (YO)