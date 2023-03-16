This Wednesday in the Plataforma program, the lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about Beatriz’s case, which she considered could lead the Salvadoran State to be sentenced for violating human rights and not complying with international standards, due to non-compliance with the sentences granted.

Ortiz recalled that since 1998 in El Salvador all forms of abortion have been prohibited, regardless of whether there are grounds to be able to perform them, penalized with several years in prison.

“Beatriz, a young Salvadoran woman with a child, lived in a rural area, in 2013 during her pregnancy the doctors diagnosed that her baby had no skull or brain and they had to stop her pregnancy… On April 18, 2013, they requested precautionary measures before the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights because the Salvadoran system did not allow terminating the pregnancy”explained the lawyer.

By May 20, 2013, there was still no response from the Salvadoran State, there were people for and against it, in addition, his illness had progressed and that was when the case was referred to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, he explained.

Finally, on June 3 of that same year, she underwent a caesarean section, but Beatriz died. Given this, social organizations are raising awareness of the violation of human rights in El Salvador.

Despite this case and others, Ortiz condemned that to date the Salvadoran State has not legislated in favor of public policies that protect the lives of women, even in situations like those of Beatriz, “On the contrary, they continue to criminalize women who have miscarriages”he assured.