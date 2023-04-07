CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection, by Editorial Office) In the middle of Holy Week, and with so many calamities happening in the country, more than ever it is time to reflect on what we do, on what we know and we decide to look the other way, on our testimony that could be key to saving lives, so that there is justice, to grant peace of mind to entire families and friends who are waiting for a divine sign to solve cases where Paraguayan justice does not even show its nose. Let’s remember three years ago the face of the girl Juliette was published throughout the country, who supposedly disappeared out of nowhere, playing with the goats and with a physical disability that prevented her from moving too much, even so the little girl was swallowed by the earth.

The sad and macabre thing about this case is that his mother refused to cooperate with justice, while child pornography was found on his stepfather’s cell phone and under that title the public prosecutor and the prosecutor’s office called for silence, an eternal silence that slowly It became complicity when the citizens saw both of them in charge of the minor free and free for Paraguay, so neighbors and relatives who knew Juliette and these two began a campaign asking the Paraguayan Justice to take charge of the matter and above all demanding from Lilian an answer of Where is your daughter? How is it possible that she continues with Reinner Oberuber after the evidence of child pornography found in her possession

Three years after there has been no news of this girl and so many cases in our country that remain without further explanation, that remain in the oparei, be it due to political force or money that manages to silence many investigations, we ask the believers from this newsroom Pray more than ever for all the unresolved cases that we have in the country, for so many disappeared people whose relatives cannot find peace, for all those who know something, who saw something or suspect something that they can tell the truth and collaborate with the thousands of families who are dying waiting for answers and justice.

