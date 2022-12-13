December 13, 2022 3:23 pm

At the next Sanremo festival, the sisters Paola and Chiara Iezzi will return, after ten years, to sing together. It’s not their first time (after winning Sanremo Giovani in 1997 they took part in the big category in 1998 and 2005), but perhaps it will be their most important participation. Because throughout their career, which began in the mid-nineties as backing vocals for 883, despite having had more than moderate success, they have always had to somehow justify their existence in the history of Italian pop music. Their original sin seems to have been the overtly dance-pop nature of their work. The difference compared to other years is that the festival has changed and that the Italian music scene has perhaps less prejudices regarding artists who present themselves as purely pop dance, with no other accessory connotations. To make it clear: a Kylie Minogue, an artist capable of moving from the lightest dance to duets with Nick Cave, would never have been thinkable in Italy, she could never have aspired to that kind of credibility. So does Italy have a problem with pop dance music? Despite having produced memorable ones in the last forty years, our country still struggles to critically admit it into the canon of national music. The long season of Italo disco and then that of 90s dance seems to be of more interest to American, German or French music critics. Yet in many countries of the world, our most famous pop artist is a star of the latest wave of Italo disco: Sabrina Salerno. The recording career of a sacred monster of soul like Luther Vandross began in Bologna, thanks to an Italian dance producer, Mauro Malavasi, who packaged for him a memorable disco piece like The glow of love. At the Sanremo Festival in 2000, Oasis, international super guests, asked their label to first meet Ivana Spagna (number two in the British charts with Call me in 1987). When the Pet Shop Boys were asked to put together a compilation of the songs that had influenced them the most, there are two Italo dance productions in the lineup: Don’t cry tonight by Savage and I hear you dei Matia Bazar.

Until well into the 1980s most pop music produced by African Americans was often dismissed in Italy as “disco”

These are just a few scattered examples that indicate how much Italian dance, especially the one with pop ambitions, is more appreciated and understood abroad than here. Only in Italy does the odious “commercial” label exist to indicate a wide range of pop dance music ranging from Raffaella Carrà to the Eiffel 65, from Alexia to Robert Miles, also throwing international veterans and innovators such as Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer into the pile. . See also Citizens who approve Shanghai's anti-epidemic policy were retaliated as "second-in-contact" | Big Data | Song Jiahong | Nucleic Acid Testing The reasons for the ghettoization and removal of an entire genre are various: Italian music journalism is historically linked to rock on the one hand and songwriting on the other. Until well into the 1980s, most pop music produced by African Americans was often dismissed in Italy as “disco,” a term that was used with a certain amount of contempt and perhaps with a tinge of racism and homophobia. Soul and rhythm ‘n’ blues were appreciated only as part of a very white and masculine genealogy of “big rock” and disco music in all its infinite variations and sub-genres was dismissed as a passing fad or the stuff of young girls or gay discos . The militant rock critics of our country have never forgiven pop dance music for its apparent emptiness and its ability to involve a very varied and heterogeneous audience, often lgbt+ but not only, who did not feel represented by the charts or by the “great rock”. When I use the words emptiness and superficiality as characteristics of a pop dance song, I use them in a Warholian sense: the inventor of pop art theorized that the more his works were simple, two-dimensional, not very original and easily reproducible, the greater the audience to pour into it a meaning and, more importantly for Warhol, an economic value. Because the sense to superficial songs like the tuca tuca, Noise o You start making love by Raffaella Carrà is given by the people who have been dancing them for fifty years in moments of joy and liberation.

Let’s dance (this new life), video directed by Luca Guadagnino





When Paola and Chiara, in 2000, came out with Let’s Dance this new life), a pop dance trap still irresistible today, were immediately embraced by the lgbt+ community: the song also became one of the catchphrases of the 2000 World Pride held in Rome. The piece had elements of pop, Balearic dance, a vaguely flamenco acoustic guitar and a text which, in its simplicity, was ready to be intercepted by those who, at that moment, really dreamed of “una vida nueva”: first of all the young gays, lesbians and transgender people at World Pride. Let’s Dancelike many disco classics, is a revenge song, a revenge song. In I will survive Gloria Gaynor sang to her lover who had dumped her: “Did you think I was going to collapse, that I was going to lie there and die?”. Paola and Chiara say “Now I feel reborn without you”. Beyond past loves and revenges, what they make I will survive e Let’s Dance some gay anthems, with their abysmal differences, it is the promise of a different life, of an elsewhere in which to be new people or a “new image”, as Paola and Chiara somewhat ambiguously say.

Television it was an operation of high pop dance craftsmanship which, today more than ever, strikes for its ambition, production solidity and coherence

The first video of the piece was shot by director Luca Guadagnino. Despite the few means and the slim idea (Paola and Chiara are very pretty dancing surrounded by a spider web that seems to trap them and whose threads become the strings of a Spanish guitar) Guadagnino fully captures the message of the song: the two ex-girls who inter-rail in ireland are now free and sexy young women and have nothing to lose. And the vaguely Miss Sixty commercial look of some shots only makes Paola and Chiara more authentic in the most artificial context there is: that of a dance pop video. Seeing them twirl on the screen, Malizia’s Bon Bon perfume still envelops us today as one madeleine Proustiana soaked in tea. The album of which Let’s Dance was the launch single, Television, was an operation of high-quality pop dance craftsmanship which, today more than ever, is striking for its ambition, production solidity and coherence. The cornerstone of the album are three flawless eurodance singles (Let’s Dance, Long live love! e Until the end), all accompanied by the (more or less) right video and remixes (all the right ones) designed for European discos. Remixing Paola and Chiara at that time were the Spanish house duo Pumpin’ Dolls (already known for their work on Strong enough by Cher) and above all the Italian Rapino Brothers (already collaborators of the most varied people: Take That, Corona, Sparks and Heaven 17). The Rapino Brothers remix of Until the end is the closest thing to the Platonic ideal of eurodance or handbag house, or that kind of house music that, between the late nineties and early two thousand, girls, especially British ones, danced around their handbags piled on the floor. Another overwhelming olfactory sensation just remembering: Bacardi Breezer with watermelon.

advertising