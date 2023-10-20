Justice: “Frog Club” trial: Videos not yet in court

Justice “Frosch Club” trial: videos not yet in court



Four defendants and their defense lawyers in the trial for the attack on visitors to the “Frosch” club. photo

© Patrick Pleul/dpa

The video sequences in the “Frosch Club” trial before the regional court in Frankfurt (Oder), which were believed to be lost, are still not available to the chamber. A spokesman for the court reported this on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the two videos from surveillance cameras were not stored in the case file after the trial was introduced. After a query from the Left Party in the state parliament, Brandenburg’s Justice Minister, Susanne Hoffmann, announced on Thursday that the videos were still in the custody of the responsible police authorities and had been handed over to the public prosecutor’s office.

The trial at the regional court is directed against four men who are said to have attacked the former club in Oderstadt in 2018. The public prosecutor’s office accuses the defendants, aged between 25 and 27, of, among other things, serious breach of the peace, threats and grievous bodily harm. A main defendant is also charged with attempted murder.

In August 2018, according to the public prosecutor’s office, a group of ten to 15 people attacked club visitors with stones, rods, knives and belts, beat and kicked them and smashed the windows and doors of the discotheque. A defendant is said to have tried to use a knife to stab people behind it through a previously broken entrance door.

