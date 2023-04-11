Write: Luis Allen.

The first accusation of strong political connotation of the renewed Prosecutor’s Office is addressed to the former Minister of Public Works and business partner of HC, Ramón Jiménez Gaona, in the case of the failed Metrobús. The case now taken to court has already been admitted by Judge Humberto Otazú and could also affect the former Minister of Finance and ANR presidential candidate, Santiago Peña, who had ordered payments to the Portuguese construction company Mota-Engil for the works that did not they were completed.

The electoral campaign entered a hot final stretch with the ingredient of the “significant” push of the new attorney general, Emiliano Rolón, with his decision to remove the Metrobús case from the “freezer” of almost five years, which is a legacy of the administration of Horace Cartes.

This fiscal move implies the first large-caliber investigation that weighs on the Chartist management, with a strong smell of embezzlement of public funds that especially affects the last years of the HC government.

In addition to the lack of money in the ANR to face the hard work of the last stretch prior to “D-Day”, there is now also an open case in court to gauge the responsibilities of Chartism in the management of state patrimony, which casts doubt on even the possibility of an electoral victory for the Peña-Alliana duo.

When the Cartista media reported that it would be a matter of hours to file a complaint with the prosecutor’s office against Efraín Alegre, for an alleged embezzlement of funds when he was Minister of Public Works between 2008 and 2011 during the administration of Fernando Lugo, almost immediately came the coup of the new Public Ministry headed by Rolón, who had promised from the beginning of his term that he will not help anyone, which logically includes the Patron and support of the former attorney general Sandra Quiñónez.

The fiscal onslaught is particularly relevant because it is one of the most intricate cases of corruption in a public work plagued with irregularities, with the aggravating factor of cost overruns and payments incurred by the State without clarifying what really happened, running the risk of going to the famous “opa rei” like so many other episodes of swallowing millions of dollars in dollars by unscrupulous officials, in the last decades of dark government efforts not investigated by prosecutors.

The prosecutor María Estefanía González, in addition to charging former minister Jiménez Gaona, took the same measure against the former MOPC Finance Minister, Marta Regina Benítez Morínigo, and the former manager of the failed project, Guillermo Alcides Alcaraz Reinsinguer.

In the indictment, the prosecutor placed the responsibility for the Metrobús fiasco mainly on former minister Jiménez Gaona, for having “the obligation to coordinate, supervise and control” the contracts signed by the ministry, and “for not having complied with the required requirements before and during the execution of the work, which prevented the viability of the completion of the work carried out”, by the Portuguese construction company Mota-Engil Ingeniería y Construcción SA with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The concrete thing is that certificates of unfinished works were paid, including cost overruns also added irregularly, with the authorization of the Jiménez Gaona administration, with the permission of the then president, Horacio Cartes, according to the tax accusation that thus acquires a purely political character. in the middle of the electoral campaign.

Thus, US$ 29 million were disbursed, “for works that would not meet technical specifications (contract and specifications)” and that would not serve the purpose of the Metrobús Program, therefore “the paid works would not be of any use for the citizenship”.

Inheritance under the magnifying glass

Attorney General Emiliano Rolón began his administration with all the lights on and in a few days after taking office on March 9, he was already giving signs that he wants to clean the Public Ministry of so much dirt left behind by the past administration of Sandra Quiñónez, who for five years he was in charge of avoiding any serious investigation against Patrón HC, be it his personal issues on issues such as money laundering and cigarette smuggling, as in the cases related to his administration at the helm of the country in the period 2013-2018.

In the Metrobús case, it is obvious that the economic damage to the State, to the front members and to the entire citizenry, has been considerable, putting on the table a well-known matter that hits the same Chartist waterline, as the former minister was directly implicated of HC, Ramón Jiménez Gaona, now accused of breach of trust, and indirectly could reach the former Minister of Finance and presidential candidate for the ANR, Santi Peña, and even Cartes himself.

As a kind of late defense mechanism, the artillery of the Chartist propaganda pointed in recent days to old complaints about Efraín’s management at the head of the MOPC, more than a decade ago, with the logical question that could also be asked regarding the striking inaction of the same power of HC to order at the time an investigation into the administration of the candidate of the Concertación, since in an opportunistic way now alleged embezzlement is being dusted off that has already been overshadowed by the scandalous plot of the Metrobús.

This, if what was denounced against Alegre really happened, which on the other hand would have already prescribed in the case that warranted an investigation.

Apparently HC already sensed that the well-known Metrobús case would be quickly removed from the “freezer” by Attorney General Rolón, without waiting for the Comptroller’s audit of Quiñónez’s administrative management to be carried out first, and even without waiting for the complaint What will the Senate do about the cajoneo of corruption cases by the former head of the Public Ministry.

Now it is also understood why Cartes clings to the ownership of the ANR, despite the resource problems faced by the main political nucleation of the country, when HC was sanctioned by the United States without being able to operate in its financial system and having to abandon therefore even their companies.

It is that without political power, Horacio could be even more subject to tax investigations.

For this reason, the leadership of the ANR and especially those of Fuerza Republicana, practically only await the results of the elections, as expressed by Nicanor Duarte Frutos, who recognized without much detour that it would not be convenient for HC to step aside now, because a resignation of the Patron from the leadership of the ANR could be fatal to the party in the consideration of the voters, giving rise to a sure electoral defeat and damaging the chances of the other candidates for elective positions for Congress, the governorships and the departmental boards.

But despite Nicanor’s patience with the Patron, he began to disburse funds for the candidates who respond to his movement and his directives, according to the denunciations of exponents of Abdism, leaving Duarte Frutos and others out of place in their position. that they do not see it as appropriate to ask for Horacio’s departure so as not to harm the ANR by demanding his resignation before April 30.

In the event of an electoral defeat, HC’s removal could finally take place, but if his puppet Santi Peña wins, the scenario will be very different, with a political power that would allow him to circumvent the tax investigations against him, although putting on the table, in return, the complaints against the current administration of Marito Abdo, as the deputy Ulises Quintana has already announced.

But the forced wait promoted by Duarte Frutos would also be equivalent to the recognition that, whatever the result at the polls, there would be no going back on the determination of the Rolón prosecutor’s office to carry out other investigations against HC the size of the Metrobús or even larger , as would be the case of an indictment in the other pending issues such as money laundering, cigarette smuggling and other new accusations, including those made known by the United States ambassador in Paraguay, Marc Ostfield, regarding bribery of colorado and opposition politicians, as well as the denunciation of Horacio Cartes’ business links with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.