Justice: Judgment in the Palatinate murder trial

Because of a fatal knife attack on two men in October 2022, the accused is being placed in a psychiatric ward. That was decided by the district court in Frankenthal (Palatinate) on Wednesday. According to one expert, the Somali man suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The accused, whose exact age is unclear, is said to Ludwigshafen-Oggersheim murdered two men on the street with a kitchen knife and seriously injured a customer in a shop. The man is said to have thrown the severed right forearm of one of the fatalities onto the balcony of his former girlfriend. At the start of the process, he had admitted the crimes.

With the verdict, the judge followed the request of the public prosecutor. The defense attorney had also spoken of his client’s incapacity to be guilty in his final motion. The expert had observed the accused’s behavior during the trial and stated that the man was suffering from delusions.

The father of one of the victims said he was happy with the process. “I can draw a line for myself. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have pain about the loss of a loved one. It’s still there,” he told the German Press Agency.

dpa