Home » JUSTICE LEAVES THE OPAREÍ WRONG AMPUTATION IN IPS « News cde
News

JUSTICE LEAVES THE OPAREÍ WRONG AMPUTATION IN IPS « News cde

by admin
JUSTICE LEAVES THE OPAREÍ WRONG AMPUTATION IN IPS « News cde

NATIONAL (SPECIAL SENT) Judge Mirko Valinotti dismissed the complaint for serious injury filed by the relatives of a grandfather who supposedly had the wrong leg amputated at the Social Security Institute.

It was a request from deputy prosecutor Patricia Rivarola, after prosecutors María Luján Estigarribia, María José Abed and Claudia Aguilera concluded that there was no serious injury.

On August 4, the magistrate opposed leaving the case in the opareí, but finally, this Thursday he decided that it be archived.

The complaint was filed against doctors Gustavo Cabrera, Alber Giménez, Romina Fleitas and César Bavera, who operated on Mr. Ramón Samudio in 2022, when the patient was 79 years old.

It happened last year

The man arrived urgently at the IPS Central Hospital, where they decided to amputate his right leg due to thrombosis. The next day, her daughter Blanca Samudio reported that her left limb was cut off by mistake.

Finally, the man was left without legs. That year he had five surgeries in total, the family had noted.

According to the Medical Board, in a short time double amputation was going to be inevitable, to save the life of the affected person.

It was also concluded that there was a “communication error” by not notifying the next of kin beforehand and asking for their consent.

comment

comment

See also  Czechs fell in love with Gemerka, it became the second best-selling brand

You may also like

Controversy Erupts in Mexico as Bodies of Alleged...

Fernando Botero

Xi Jinping Congratulates Sixth Cross-Strait Youth Development Forum

And Migliacci flew into the blue painted blue...

The Latest Chinese Military Maneuvers Around Taiwan Escalate...

Government verifies building situation of schools in indigenous...

The teacher Fernando Botero died at the age...

Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping...

University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles

The Prime Minister will take a decision regarding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy