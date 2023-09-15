JUSTICE LEAVES THE OPAREÍ WRONG AMPUTATION IN IPS « News cde

NATIONAL (SPECIAL SENT) Judge Mirko Valinotti dismissed the complaint for serious injury filed by the relatives of a grandfather who supposedly had the wrong leg amputated at the Social Security Institute.

It was a request from deputy prosecutor Patricia Rivarola, after prosecutors María Luján Estigarribia, María José Abed and Claudia Aguilera concluded that there was no serious injury.

On August 4, the magistrate opposed leaving the case in the opareí, but finally, this Thursday he decided that it be archived.

The complaint was filed against doctors Gustavo Cabrera, Alber Giménez, Romina Fleitas and César Bavera, who operated on Mr. Ramón Samudio in 2022, when the patient was 79 years old.

It happened last year

The man arrived urgently at the IPS Central Hospital, where they decided to amputate his right leg due to thrombosis. The next day, her daughter Blanca Samudio reported that her left limb was cut off by mistake.

Finally, the man was left without legs. That year he had five surgeries in total, the family had noted.

According to the Medical Board, in a short time double amputation was going to be inevitable, to save the life of the affected person.

It was also concluded that there was a “communication error” by not notifying the next of kin beforehand and asking for their consent.

“They continue cutting people off with impunity. The one who performed the amputation didn’t even look at the moment. Bavera was the guardian,” Gerardo Samudio, son of Don Ramón Samudio.#1330AM 📻 — Radio Chaco Boreal (@1330am) September 14, 2023

