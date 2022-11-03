Minister Carlo Nordio revolutionizes the staff at the Ministry of Justice. Next week the Superior Council of the Judiciary will authorize the Attorney General of Rome, Antonello Mura, to go out of office to fill the position of head of the legislative office in via Arenula.

Mura is a magistrate of great depth, as well as a historical exponent of the Independent Judiciary, the same current as the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano. Before arriving in Rome, Mura had been attorney general in Venice, and before that he was deputy attorney general in the Supreme Court.

The head of the legislative office is strategic in the organization of the ministry, as well as in relations with other ministries. The case of the new crime elaborated by the Ministry of the Interior for rave parties, but in reality it can be used to strike – even with invasive preventive investigative tools – the forms of dissent organized now at the center of the controversy after the introduction by decree law is symptomatic of the the importance of a strong legislative office at the Ministry of Justice, where senior positions are generally entrusted to out-of-office magistrates.