Justice scandal or law? “Bathtub murder” back in court

Retrial only in the case of new facts or evidence

Hopes are high that the court will decide differently this time. “We expect an acquittal,” said Genditzki’s defense attorney Regina Rick after the trial began. For the trial known as the “bathtub murder,” 19 more days of trial are initially scheduled until the beginning of July. The 62-year-old, who worked as a caretaker in the residential complex of the dead, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the LG Munich II in 2010. According to the conviction of the jury, in October 2008 he had hit the elderly woman on the head in her apartment in Rottach-Egern after a dispute and then drowned in the bathtub. After two revisions, the judgment finally became final and is now being reopened – which is extremely rare.

Genditzki possibly 13 years innocent in prison

Genditzki was born in Kalübbe in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania in 1960 and trained as an agrotechnician and mechanic. After reunification he went to Bavaria. At the beginning of the proceedings on April 26, 2023, he had his defense attorney read a statement. In it, Rick denied any guilt on the part of her client. “He was innocently imprisoned for 13 years and seven months,” she said. He did not kill the 87-year-old and did no other violence to her. Instead, according to her, he maintained a very good relationship with her, made her breakfast or went shopping for her. From time to time he also visited her with his wife and son, who regarded the old lady as a kind of grandmother.

Defense attorney criticizes evidence

The lawyer sees weighty arguments on the side of her client, who had visited the old lady on the afternoon of her death. “The reports will also show that the time of death is much later,” she said during a break. According to her statement, the 87-year-old fell into the bathtub. “All of that was ruled out by the original court.” It was a scandal that an expert had adjusted his report to the expectations of the law enforcement authorities. Rick also criticized the reasoning that Genditzki had hit the woman on the head during an argument. “After you lose all the charges, inventing an argument that doesn’t have the slightest evidence, I find that scandalous,” Rick said, referring to prosecutors. “My personal hope is that the culture of error in the Bavarian criminal justice system will improve as a result of this process and that the way the police and experts sometimes work will also be addressed.”

Resumption initially rejected

Genditzki appealed after his first conviction. The BGH referred the case back to another chamber of the LG Munich II, which again sentenced him to life imprisonment in January 2012 for murder to cover up another crime and physical harm. Genditzki also appealed against this – this time without success. Eventually he tried to get the case reopened. The LG Munich I initially rejected this – a decision that the OLG Munich declared inadmissible after an appeal by the defense. Then the LG ordered the resumption and finally the release of Genditzki on August 12, 2022. On the first day, the presiding judge meticulously dissected the events surrounding the anniversary of the elderly woman’s death – the same chamber that initially did not want to resume the proceedings. Genditzki does not want to answer their questions directly. Instead, questions on individual topics are collected to give the accused and the defense attorneys an opportunity to deliberate on them. A precautionary measure for fear of thoughtlessly saying something that could end up being construed against Genditzki, it seems.

Genditzki free since 2022

Genditzki, who has been working as a driver for a cheese dairy since his release, follows the first day of the trial calmly and at least outwardly relaxed. He doesn’t seem angry, but he said so last August after his release after 4,912 days in prison. “You must not be angry,” he said at the time “Spiegel TV”. “The important thing is that the children are healthy.” Family is important to the 62-year-old. In addition to his wife and children, he has three sisters and three brothers, he is the third youngest. Several supporters follow the process. His sister Sibylle Ockert is happy that her younger brother has made it back. Her feeling on this important day: “Today for the first time I have the feeling that one is taken seriously at all”.