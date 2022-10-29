Government working on new economic measures. The budget law will contain important interventions on bills for businesses and families, with an energy package that will absorb three quarters of the resources of the maneuver
Justice, towards DL for close on those who do not collaborate
The first decree law of the Meloni government could be on justice: according to what is learned, the executive is working on an urgent measure that would lead to a squeeze of “penitentiary benefits” with the “prohibition of concession” for those who do not collaborate with justice, as well as to introduce an extension (probably at the end of the year) of the entry into force of the criminal reform which should take effect from 1 November. The decree, still being filed and which will be examined by the pre-Council on Monday morning, could therefore have the ok as early as Monday, when the CDM should meet to appoint deputy ministers and undersecretaries.
Dl aid ter, Braga (Pd): government accepts proposals for emergency bills
«The government has the possibility to intervene immediately, already in the conversion of the aid decree ter, to deal with the emergency bills. With our amendments, we ask for the measures already envisaged to be extended until the end of the year and to extend the deadline for using the credits recognized as compensation by six months. We want to double the resources for the social bonus, expand the audience for subjects who have an ISEE of up to 20 thousand euros and resolve the unequal treatment for district heating users, also extending the application of the 5% VAT on consumption to them. gas and electricity. The resources are there and can be found by reviewing and raising the levy on extra-profits ». Thus the democratic deputy Chiara Braga, secretary of the presidential office of the Chamber.
Defense: no conflict of interest for Crosetto
On the “technical and legal” level, there is no question of a “conflict of interest” with regard to the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense in a note. «By express provision of the law, even any situations of conflict prior to taking up the office are not of any significance as they cease upon taking up the office. No status of incompatibility or conflict of interest is legally conceivable when the minister no longer has offices, corporate properties or personal assets that in any way can enter into relationship with the activities of the Ministry of Defense “, explains the Ministry of Defense. Defence.