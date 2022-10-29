10:25

Dl aid ter, Braga (Pd): government accepts proposals for emergency bills

«The government has the possibility to intervene immediately, already in the conversion of the aid decree ter, to deal with the emergency bills. With our amendments, we ask for the measures already envisaged to be extended until the end of the year and to extend the deadline for using the credits recognized as compensation by six months. We want to double the resources for the social bonus, expand the audience for subjects who have an ISEE of up to 20 thousand euros and resolve the unequal treatment for district heating users, also extending the application of the 5% VAT on consumption to them. gas and electricity. The resources are there and can be found by reviewing and raising the levy on extra-profits ». Thus the democratic deputy Chiara Braga, secretary of the presidential office of the Chamber.