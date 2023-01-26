Home News Justin Bieber sells his music catalog for the chilling figure of 200 million dollars
Justin Bieber rose to fame in 2008 after a regular activity on the YouTube platform, where he uploaded his own songs or versions of historical hits. The Canadian signed a professional contract with Usher’s record label and after releasing his first single ‘One time’ he became a true fan phenomenon.

Although he already achieved prestige with this, it would be in 2010 with his album ‘My World‘ and his catchy single ‘Baby’, when he would become a pop megastar. This theme got more than 300 million views on YouTube and was a spectacular boom in the industry.

Well, after 15 years at the musical peak, although also going through dark times, he has decided to sell his entire music catalog for the astronomical figure of 200 million dollars. The company in charge of acquiring their rights will be Hipgnosis Songs Capital, backed by Blackstone.

“Justin Bieber’s impact has been truly remarkable”
“Justin Bieber’s impact on world culture over the past 14 years has been truly remarkable,” announced Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Song Management on Tuesday. However, it should be noted that Justin’s songs will continue to be managed by Universal Music, where he has been throughout his career, as Variety claims.

“This acquisition is among the largest deals ever for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalog that has nearly 82 million monthly listeners and more than 30 billion streams on Spotify alone.” the businessman continued.

“Scooter Braun has helped him build a terrific back catalogue, and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family,” the artist manager concluded.
