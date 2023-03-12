news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 12 – “In some moments I also have to take responsibility, if necessary I can do it myself.



Tonight I scored an important goal to bring victory, and I’m happy. A little less for the first half where we started well but conceded two goals that we mustn’t concede.”



Thus Adrien Rabiot, from the microphones of Dazn, at the end of Juventus-Sampdoria.



But what happened during that ‘blackout’ in which Juve conceded two goals in less than two minutes? “It’s a matter of mind. We have to work and be more concentrated during the match – replies the Frenchman -. And not be inattentive because we scored two goals. We had to win to prepare well for the match against Freiburg, I’m happy”.



What will be the future of Rabiot? “At the moment I’m not thinking about anything. I’m happy with the help to the team and then we’ll see. I’m fine here, that’s why I’m scoring so many goals at the Stadium and I think I’ll score more.” (HANDLE).

