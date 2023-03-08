youth

Real Madrid’s Juvenile A continues to cause a sensation – and is now in the first possible final of the season. In the semifinals of the Copa del Rey Juvenil met the legend of Real Madrid Alvaro Arbeloa led U19 to the Athletic Club from Bilbao. The Basques currently lead their league group by eight points, knocking out the likes of Alarcón and Sporting of Gijón en route to the semi-finals, while Los Blancos defeated Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Málaga. The boys from the Basque Country presented the expected difficult task, but Arbeloa’s team – also leaders in their league group – mastered this challenge and are now in the U19 Cup final. There they meet UD Almería at 16:30 on Saturday – the Andalusians beat Deportivo La Coruña 2-1 in the other semi-final.

WE ARE IN THE FINAL!

FP: @AthleticClub 0-2 Youth A

Nico Paz 60′, Ander Fernandez (pp) 81′

Youth King’s Cup#LaFábrica | Juvenile A pic.twitter.com/aBg8c2HWz4 – Real Madrid Youth Academy (@lafabricacrm) March 8, 2023

Already in the 8th minute, César Palacios had the first big chance after a submission by Manuel Ángel. The Basque goalkeeper prevented the early opening goal and also defused Palacios’ follow-up shot. The young lions also had their first chance in the 11th minute, but captain Manuel Ángel was able to clear two opposing players in his own penalty area. The Royal A-Youth created some chances, like in the 26th minute when they had two good chances in a row: first Nico Paz narrowly missed with a header and then Palacios failed with a shot from 16 metres. In the 38th minute, Manuel Ángel was the closest goal in the first half, but his shot was cleared by an Athletic player just before the line – despite the Blancos’ superiority and chances, it went 0-0 in the break.

After the Basques acted a little cautiously in the first half and waited for counterattacks, they came out of the break a little braver. So they narrowly missed the first goal chances in the sixteen meter area. In the 56th, Bilbao’s top scorer Vicandi had his best chance yet but missed the cross in the six yard box to the luck of the Arbeloa boys who were now starting to have more and more problems on the defensive. However, it was the Blancos who went through the 1-0 against the course of the game Nico Paz scored. The 18-year-old shooting star – who has been playing for Argentina’s U20s for a long time – initiated the goal himself with a diagonal pass and was there after Pol dropped a header with a volley from 14 meters.

60′ GOALZOOOOOOO NICO PAZ !!!!!!!!! Assist from Pol Fortuny. Great cross from Yusi. ATHLETIC CLUB 0-1 JUVENIL A!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yKEuCF22vr — Real Madrid Factory (@FabricMadrid) March 8, 2023

The lead gave Juvenil A confidence back: César Palacios had the next opportunity in the 69th minute to extend the lead, but was denied by the goalkeeper. Just a minute later, Gonzalo and David had the second goal on their feet, but the visiting keeper was there again. Goalgetter Gonzalo missed his second chance in the 77th minute and failed on the post. In the 81st minute, the Royals were rewarded with the 2-0, but with an own goal by Ander Fernandez, after David had previously failed again at the goalkeeper. The win keeps Arbeloa and his team unbeaten this season – and that in three competitions. And now the first title is more than close!

See also Commando robs both the post office and the bank. Manhunt game details U19 Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid Juvenil A (Goals: 0-1 Nico Paz (60′), 0-2 own goal (81′)) – Formation: Piñeiro – Yusi, Manu Serran, Jacobo, David Jiménez – Chema, Manuel Ángel, Nico Paz (Hugo de Llanos, 75.) – Gonzalo (Ginés, 86.), César Palacios (Yeray, 75.), Pol Fortuny (Innkeeper, 86.).

81′ GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL FOR JUVEN A!!!!! Own goal. Great work from Pol Fortuny and David Jiménez. ATHLETIC CLUB 0-2 JUVENIL A!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hXDYr7QO4e — Real Madrid Factory (@FabricMadrid) March 8, 2023

