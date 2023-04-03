Home News Juventus against Inter, an Italian derby with the Cup final as a prize
News

Juventus against Inter, an Italian derby with the Cup final as a prize

by admin
Juventus against Inter, an Italian derby with the Cup final as a prize

Juventus, in the midst of an agonizing climb in Serie A to reach the Champions League places after their penalty, and Inter, who next week play in the Champions League quarterfinals against Benfica, will play the first leg of the semifinals of the Cup.

The ‘Italy derby’, as the clashes between the two teams are known, is a repeat of the final of the last Cup, in which Inter won (4-2 after extra time) against a Juventus team that won the trophy in 2021.

The Nerazzurri land in Turin after having lost their last three Serie A games, including one against Juventus, 1-0 on March 19.

Their coach Simone Inzaghi must find a way to relaunch a team alive in Europe but with a chaotic run in the championship (it is fourth despite accumulating ten defeats in 28 games).

Juventus, seventh, seems oblivious to its extra-sports problems – it was sanctioned with 15 points in the table for accounting fraud related to its transfers – and has eight wins in nine games, cutting the distance towards the ‘Champions zone’ that Inter marks precisely.

The winner of this duel, whose second leg is played on April 26, will play the final on May 24 against the winner of the surprising Cremonese-Fiorentina.

Last in Serie A, Cremonese can salvage the season in style in the Cup, a tournament in which they have already eliminated Napoli (2-2 after extra time, 5-4 on penalties) and Roma (2-1).

Fiorentina, with eight consecutive victories counting all competitions, seeks to bring to its showcases a seventh Italian Cup, more than two decades after winning the last one (2001).

See also  Ex Ceramica, another week of discussions with buyers

Program of the first leg of the semifinals of the Italian Cup:

mars

Juventus – Inter Milan

Wednesday

(19h00) Cremonese – Fiorentina

You may also like

The Registry enabled a website to consult information...

Li Qiang: Three signs and three problems for...

Court: Institute may be classified as right-wing extremist

Rosie Naive Art: Easter is just around the...

Alert! Florida may be left without a main...

EQS-Adhoc: Fast Finance 24 Holding AG: Fast Finance...

It takes a minute to pay a highway...

Murdered in an alleged robbery attempt in the...

Study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of...

New café in Tübingen’s old town: Next door...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy