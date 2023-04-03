Juventus, in the midst of an agonizing climb in Serie A to reach the Champions League places after their penalty, and Inter, who next week play in the Champions League quarterfinals against Benfica, will play the first leg of the semifinals of the Cup.

The ‘Italy derby’, as the clashes between the two teams are known, is a repeat of the final of the last Cup, in which Inter won (4-2 after extra time) against a Juventus team that won the trophy in 2021.

The Nerazzurri land in Turin after having lost their last three Serie A games, including one against Juventus, 1-0 on March 19.

Their coach Simone Inzaghi must find a way to relaunch a team alive in Europe but with a chaotic run in the championship (it is fourth despite accumulating ten defeats in 28 games).

Juventus, seventh, seems oblivious to its extra-sports problems – it was sanctioned with 15 points in the table for accounting fraud related to its transfers – and has eight wins in nine games, cutting the distance towards the ‘Champions zone’ that Inter marks precisely.

The winner of this duel, whose second leg is played on April 26, will play the final on May 24 against the winner of the surprising Cremonese-Fiorentina.

Last in Serie A, Cremonese can salvage the season in style in the Cup, a tournament in which they have already eliminated Napoli (2-2 after extra time, 5-4 on penalties) and Roma (2-1).

Fiorentina, with eight consecutive victories counting all competitions, seeks to bring to its showcases a seventh Italian Cup, more than two decades after winning the last one (2001).

Program of the first leg of the semifinals of the Italian Cup:

mars

Juventus – Inter Milan

Wednesday

(19h00) Cremonese – Fiorentina