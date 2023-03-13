news-txt”>

"It's a ranking that gives us satisfaction: we can aim for second place, we scored 53 points on the pitch": thus the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the success against Sampdoria. "It was an important victory to work well in view of Freiburg – he continues in the press conference – and it wasn't a simple match: it was simplified but the matches also finish after 95 minutes, we sinned a bit of inexperience because in the middle on the pitch we had two 2001s (Fagioli and Barrenechea, ed) and a 2003 (Miretti, ed) and we didn't stop their restart, then we played a great second half". Vlahovic was still fasting with a lot of missed penalties: "I always tell him, he must stay calm and be less hasty – adds Allegri on the Serbian – but above all remain serene because the goal will come". The coach makes a point on the injured players: "Bonucci took a blow that will be evaluated tomorrow, Bremer had a problem with his tendon but nothing major – updates on the two defenders – while Pogba won't be available, we hope for Chiesa and Di Maria will come to Freiburg".



Stankovic is not convinced by Rabiot's 3-2: "It's a goal to be canceled because he touches it with his arm, full stop – the anger of the Sampdoria coach – and they have already apologized once for the goal they gave us removed from Empoli, but they are serious mistakes: I have no doubts about the referees, it's an episode that I don't want to accept but I have to do it and I can't explain it because it can be seen clearly". The performance, however, leaves him proud: "The first two goals make me angry because we needed more courage, but then we had a reaction like men and a great team – continues the coach – and I really thank my boys: at half-time we talked to each other, we wanted to try until the end and we shake hands with a Juve who are second on the field with 53 points".


