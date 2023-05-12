Juventus equalizes Sevilla at the last minute and leaves the ticket to the Europa League final on hold

Juventus and Sevilla drew 1-1, in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal. Youssef En-Nesyri scored for the Spanish squad, while Gatti equalized the score.

Juventus tied in discount time (1-1) with Sevilla, this Thursday in Turin in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals, leaving the tie completely open. The ‘Blanquirrijos’ went ahead with a goal from Youssef En Nesyri (26), but in discount Federico Gatti (90+7) equalized so that the pass to the final is decided on Thursday of next week at the Sánchez stadium Pizjuán from the Andalusian capital.

The sevillistas will appeal to their fans to try to prevail over a Juventus team that began intimidating this Thursday, but gradually fell behind in the first half, before reacting again in the second. The Italian team was the first to warn, with a shot too crossed by Filip Kostic (12) after a quick local counterattack.

Shortly after, Dusan Vlahovic went one-on-one with Bono, but sent the ball over the crossbar (19). The Serbian forward did not have his best night, very controlled by the rival defense, being replaced by Gatti (60), the ‘hero’ after his team at discount.

‘Juve’ tried to impose their verticality in the first minutes, but little by little Sevilla overcame some initial moments of confusion to gain control of the ball. Two headers from Argentine Lucas Ocampos (14, 15) had put goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s reflexes to the test.

Ocampos, who was a nightmare for Juventus defenders until he had to retire injured, being replaced by Montiel (33), was the assistant for En-Nesyri’s goal. The Argentine galloped down the right to put a low ball into the area that En-Nesyri finished off at the end of the local net (26).

The goal was the culmination of Sevilla’s dominance against a Juventus team that completely changed after the break, taking a step forward and putting better pressure on the Andalusian team. The entrances of Federico Chiesa and Samuel Iling energized a Juventus that began to reach Bono’s domain with more danger.

Iling surprised the visiting defense with a run into the area, but his pass looking for Vlahovic was cleared by Marcos Acuña (57). The English winger, who was the most unbalanced man on his team in the second half, reappeared to unleash a shot from the edge that forced Bono to stretch (63).

Sevilla, who had monopolized the ball in the first half, began to be dominated by Juventus, who took control of the game, forcing the Sevilla team to defend. The Andalusian team sought to do damage with arrivals from the wings to put balls into the area in search of En-Nesiry, but they lacked precision for the last pass.

Juventus turned on the Sevilla goal in the last minutes, but ran into the good defensive order of the Andalusian team, until a corner kick came in the last minute of discount. The referee allowed the corner kick to be taken and the ball ended up being headed by several players until Gatti managed to head inside Bono’s goal (90+7).

The goal was a disappointment for the Sevilla fans, who saw a victory they had in hand slip away at the last breath, and unleashed the joy of Juventus fans, who will face the challenge of the second leg with renewed spirits.

Source: News portal www.deport.com