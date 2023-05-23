Juventus was sanctioned and loses ten points, jeopardizing their qualification for international tournaments – Diario La Página

Juventus suffered a severe setback in the face of their aspirations for the next season: the Federal Court of Appeals of the Italian Football Federation sanctioned the Vecchia Signora with the removal of ten points from the current Serie A table, made by the which will descend from second place to seventh, positioning itself in the qualifying place for the Conference League. And they will have two days ahead (including the classic against Milan on Sunday) to try to play the 2023/2024 Champions League.

The penalty arose minutes before the duel that the team is playing against Empoli. And it is related to the accusation of having artificially reduced their losses by making capital gains deemed overvalued in the sale of some players between 2018 and 2021. In parallel to this procedure before the sports courts, Juve – a club that is listed on the stock market – is the subject of a procedure before the ordinary courts for alleged accounting fraud, linked both to these “fictitious” capital gains and to “maneuvers” to defer the payment of some player salaries.

On April 20, the College of Guarantees of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), had returned to Juve the 15 points with which it had been punished, although the same body had requested a reassessment of the sentence. After this procedure, the prosecutor requested 11 sanction units, but the Chamber closed the penalty at ten, while the seven former directors and directors of the institution’s board, for which the prosecution had requested an eight-month suspension, were acquitted. .

“Juventus takes note of what was decided a moment ago by the FIGC Court of Appeal and reserves the right to read the reasons to evaluate a possible appeal before the CONI Guarantee Board. What is established by the fifth instance sentence in this matter, initiated more than a year ago, arouses great bitterness in the club and in its millions of fans who, in the absence of clear rules, are highly penalized with the application of sanctions that They seem to take into account the principle of proportionality”, published the club in a statement on its social networks.

“Without ignoring the need for speed, which Juventus has never shied from during the process, it is emphasized that these are facts that must still be judged by the natural judge,” the letter concluded. In this way, the leadership aspires to play another card in the local Olympic Committee to avoid sanction. For now, given the rebuke, the cast that includes Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Matías Soulé is left with 59 units, five from Milan, last classified for the Champions League, and one from Roma, with a ticket to the Europa League .