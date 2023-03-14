BAMAKO, Mali, March 13, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Kabakoo is launching the first edition of its innovation lab dedicated to new forms of architecture in the Sahel.

Kabakoo Academies, the reference training platform for African youth, is launching the “Building tomorrow in the Sahel” program, an interdisciplinary training course aimed at architects and other building trades such as masonry, plumbing, carpentry and painting.

The purpose of this training is to support a cohort of 20 to 30 people to design and build new forms of housing in the Sahel. This program is a unique opportunity for future architecture and construction professionals to develop their skills while contributing to the emergence of regenerative architectures in the region.

With Kabakoo’s highdigenous approach, participants will connect with local communities and experts around the world to collaboratively solve habitat challenges by leveraging both endogenous knowledge and emerging technologies. This innovative approach developed by Kabakoo will allow participants to develop a mindset and skills adapted to the current challenges of the region.

“We are proud to launch this ambitious program which will enable young professionals in architecture and construction to design and build habitats for tomorrow, in tune with our ecosystems”, declared Prof Dr Yanick Kemayou, Chief Learning Officer of Kabakoo. Academies.

According to Mamadou Koné, architect specializing in earthen constructions and restorer of buildings classified as “World Heritage” in Timbuktu and the Dogon country, “this program initiated by Kabakoo is a dream come true.”

Lassana Cissé, anthropologist and former national director of heritage at the Ministry of Culture, adds: “This program revives in me the hope that there are still activists for the cause of African constructive cultures; and I look forward to contributing to the workshops.”

Some modules on the program are, for example, “Banco, clay and earthen architectures”, “Design Fiction and speculative futures of buildings in the Sahel” or “XR at the service of regenerative architectures”.

Applications for the “Building tomorrow in the Sahel” program are open until April 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the Kabakoo Academies website: https://www.kabakoo.africa/regenerative-futures-in -the-sahel

About Kabakoo Academies:

Kabakoo is the benchmark training platform designed to enable young Africans to develop the mindset and skills necessary to improve their lives in a context of lack of formal employment. Through the highdigenous approach, Kabakoo connects learners, local communities and experts from around the world to collaboratively solve real-life challenges using both endogenous knowledge and emerging technologies.

Some key figures :

Over 20,000 learners across West Africa

A network of over 90 mentors in 17 countries around the world

45% increase in earnings among learners after training at Kabakoo (according to a randomized evaluation study carried out by a research team from Paderborn University)

