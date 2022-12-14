- Five Chinese people were injured in the Kabul hotel explosion. Chinese official media did not mention the explosion hotel or its connection with China Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- China ‘shocked’ by Kabul hotel attack, Beijing sues Washington at WTO for controlling chip exports – French newspaper digest RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Three attackers were killed in an attack on a hotel in Afghanistan Outlook Oriental Weekly
- A hotel where Chinese people gathered in Kabul encountered a “terrorist attack” Beijing seems to play down the connection with the incident Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- 3 dead, 18 injured in attack on hotel patronized by Chinese businessmen in Kabul RFI – Radio France Internationale
