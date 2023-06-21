Kaczynski re-enters government – ​​DW – June 21, 2023

It was Head of State Andrzej Duda who, at the suggestion of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, appointed the head of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, as Deputy Prime Minister on Wednesday (June 21, 2023). But who is behind the personnel decision in Warsaw is crystal clear to every politically interested Pole: Kaczynski himself. “The party leader made this decision himself to strengthen the government,” explained Marek Pek, a member of the Senate, the second chamber of the Polish parliament Parliament, and Kaczynski’s party comrade TVN.

Sluggish election campaign

The strongman of Polish politics, twin brother of President Lech Kaczynski, who was killed in a plane crash in 2005, is supposed to give new impetus to the election campaign. Because it is currently not going well for the right-wing national government camp in Poland, the core of which is the PiS. Before the elections in autumn, the PiS is at a low in the polls. The promised election gifts have not improved their values ​​and all attempts to discredit opposition leader Donald Tusk as either a German or a Russian agent find little resonance in Polish society. A special commission tasked with proving Russian influence on Tusk during his tenure as head of the Polish government is still stuck in the parliamentary process. Internal factional struggles within the United Right, which has governed Poland since 2015, are preventing the government camp from acting effectively four months before the parliamentary elections.

Hundreds of thousands demonstrate against the government in Warsaw on June 4th, 2023 – opposition leader Donald Tusk called for thisImage: Jakub Porzycki/AA/picture alliance

The opposition protest march with hundreds of thousands of participants on June 4 in Warsaw gave new impetus to Tusk’s liberal Civic Platform (PO) party and hope of winning the elections. PiS strategists were taken completely by surprise by the opposition’s success and failed to come up with a good answer. In the polls, the PO gained support and drew closer to the results of the PiS.

The head of the PiS electoral staff, MEP Tomasz Poreba, paid for this defeat with his office. He was replaced by experienced campaigner Joachim Brudzinski, whom PiS boss Kaczynski treats like family.

Wonder weapon Kaczynski

And so the unsettled governing party grabbed its last trump card: Jaroslaw Kaczynski. After the government reshuffle, the 74-year-old is now the only deputy prime minister in Morawiecki’s cabinet. The previous four deputy heads of government – Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Minister of State Property Jacek Sasin, Minister of Culture Piotr Glinski and Henryk Kowalczyk (minister without department) – had resigned but were able to keep their portfolios. This is intended to emphasize Kaczynski’s special position in the government.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski is not popular – progressive women blame him for the PiS’s reactionary anti-women legislation, here at a protest against the strict abortion ban on November 28, 2022Image: Michal Dyjuk/AP/picture alliance

“As a real deputy prime minister, Kaczynski will coordinate all centers of power,” Minister Sasin told Polish Radio on Tuesday. “As the leader of our political camp, Kaczynski is the most important person in this power system. He plays an absolutely key role.”

What do the experts think?

Polish political observers and experts point to other aspects: The United Right is in deep trouble. She made serious mistakes in the election campaign and worsened the situation of the governing parties as a result of the strong internal tensions. “Kaczynski’s entry into government should be seen as an attempt to get the crisis under control,” explains political scientist Barbara Brodzinska-Mirowska from Thorn. “PiS is threatened with a loss of power. In this situation, the party is trying to close ranks and put the political wings in their place. The strong man – Kaczynski – should achieve this consolidation,” agrees Rafal Chwedoruk from the Institute for Political Science at the University of Warsaw.

Donald Tusk in the visitors’ gallery of the Parliament in Warsaw – the government wants to examine his connections to RussiaImage: Czarek Sokolowski / AP / picture alliance

The head of the Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, put it even more clearly: “The PiS is in a panic. Their previous election campaign concept has collapsed. Only Kaczynski is left,” said the opposition politician, who is a member of Tusk’s Civic Platform.

Although Kaczynski likes to govern from the second row, also because he has very low sympathy ratings, government office is not new territory for him. Already from 2020 to 2022 he acted as deputy head of government with responsibility for security issues. He then left the government to, he said, prepare the party for the election campaign. Since then, however, tensions have only increased.

Internal disputes

Morawiecki and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro from the small coalition party Sovereign Poland engaged in polemical arguments in public. Ziobro accused the head of government of giving in to Brussels in the dispute over the rule of law, while Morawiecki retaliated with a snappy proverb aimed at his minister: “A cow that moos loudly gives little milk.”

Next Saturday (06/24/2023) will show whether the personnel decisions will have a positive effect on the image of the PiS. Because then opposition leader Tusk, who is currently on his election campaign trip through Poland, will appear in front of his supporters in the Lower Silesian capital of Wroclaw (Breslau).

Donald Tusk with former President and freedom fighter Lech Walesa at the rally on June 4th, 2023 in Warsaw – will there be a similar number of people in Wroclaw?Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/picture alliance

The new head of the PiS electoral staff, Brudzinski, then decided at short notice to throw down the gauntlet to the liberal rival and come to the same area. The national populists will meet in Turow, a town on the Polish-German-Czech border that has been rocked for years by a dispute over the local lignite mine and power plant. An administrative court in Warsaw recently ordered a halt to coal mining. However, the government said it would not heed the verdict.

In the tense situation, Kaczynski still has a trump card up his sleeve: migration policy. He criticizes the EU’s asylum compromise as an existential threat to Poland. Therefore, a referendum on the admission of refugees is to be held together with the parliamentary elections. In 2015, this topic made a significant contribution to the PiS victory. Will this scenario repeat itself in 2023?

