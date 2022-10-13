Kaifeng Net News All-media reporter Ye Sen reported that on the afternoon of October 12, after listening to the video conference on the province’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work, the city’s epidemic prevention and control video conference was held, focusing on the key points of epidemic prevention and control in our city’s colleges and universities. Work is rearranged and redeployed. Mayor Li Xiangyu attended the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, do a good job of epidemic prevention and control in a strict and meticulous manner, and resolutely build a strong defense line for epidemic prevention and control on campus.

Municipal leaders such as Zhang Songwen, Xu Chaowen, Zhou Baoping, Chen Can, Shen Jiexia and Song Xiaowei attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that colleges and universities should be highly vigilant, take epidemic prevention and control as the top priority at the moment, maintain a clear understanding, resolutely not to be careless, resolutely not slack, resolutely not relax, have the right direction, identify loopholes, implement precise policies, and firmly grasp the epidemic prevention and control. Control the initiative and strive to achieve the best prevention and control effect in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to manage the key points, grasp all links in place, manage all key points in place, and put various measures in place. One is to control foreigners. It is the key, core and key point to ensure the safety of the campus. It is necessary to strictly report and verify, strengthen advance reporting and follow-up verification, implement classified management and control, and carefully monitor the health of key personnel, and resolutely avoid failure. Pipe leaks. The second is to take care of yourself. All colleges and universities should do a good job of education guidance, urge their teachers and students to consciously implement the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, do a good job in personal protection, and do not leave the school or Bian unless it is necessary; strictly control gathering activities to minimize hidden risks. The third is to manage the gate well, strictly strengthen the management of school entrance and exit, check the site code, health code, itinerary code and nucleic acid negative certificate, etc., strictly prevent the entry of risk personnel, and effectively weave a dense prevention and control network and build a firewall. At the same time, actively do a good job of ideological guidance, and take multiple measures to do a good job of humanistic care and psychological counseling for teachers and students in the school, so that the epidemic prevention and control is more vigorous and warm, and the campus is harmonious and stable.

The meeting demanded that it should be firmly in place, establish the city’s “one game of chess” thinking, strengthen confidence, form a joint force, ensure the safety of the campus, and contribute to the stability of the city’s overall situation with the stability of one school. To ensure that the measures are in place, all colleges and universities should follow the national and provincial requirements on campus epidemic prevention and control, strictly grasp and implement various prevention and control measures, and make every effort to make up for shortcomings and plug loopholes to ensure foolproof; organize campus development The actual combat drill for epidemic prevention and control has been carried out, and the emergency response mechanism for epidemic prevention and control has been improved. Responsibility is in place, and the responsibilities of special classes, territorial responsibilities, and main responsibilities of colleges and universities should be compressed and compacted, and a strong joint force of joint prevention and control will be formed. Ensure that accountability is in place, give full play to the role of the “sharp weapon” of supervision, and force the implementation of epidemic prevention and control responsibilities through strict accountability, and urge the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures to be effective.