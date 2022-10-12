Kaifeng City Epidemic Prevention and Control Video Scheduling Conference Held

Kaifeng Net News All-media reporter Wei Dongzhu reported that on the morning of October 12, the city’s epidemic prevention and control video scheduling meeting was held to resolutely implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s major requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, conveying and implementing the provincial party committee. Secretary Lou Yangsheng and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Gao Jianjun’s instructions on epidemic prevention and control work, analyze and judge the current epidemic prevention and control situation, and arrange for the next step in the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Mayor Li Xiangyu presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing that it is necessary to adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against import, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, firmly grasp the initiative of epidemic prevention and control, compact the “four parties’ responsibilities”, and build strong Safety line of defense, strictly and meticulously do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, make concerted efforts to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics in a long period, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development development, and coordinate the promotion of high-quality development and high-level security.

Lu Keping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Henan University, attended the meeting. Lu Zhijun, Yan Hongxin, Yang Kejun, Zhang Songwen, Chen Weizhong, Shao Hua, Xu Tong, Li Mingjun, Lu Weiwei and other municipal leaders attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that ideology should be given high priority. The current situation of the new crown pneumonia epidemic is still severe and complex, and the risk of importation continues to increase, which puts forward higher requirements for early detection, early treatment, and timely blocking of transmission routes. The whole city must attach great importance to it, and must not be taken lightly or paralyzed. It is necessary to maintain concentration, be always prepared, and work tirelessly to manage and control the epidemic in the shortest time, at the lowest cost, and with the lowest impact, so as to effectively protect the lives, health and safety of the people.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to grasp the key points of prevention and control. It is necessary to strictly control and control foreign personnel entering Bian, which is the key, core, and focus of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen the reporting and control of foreign personnel coming to Bian, and strengthen individual reporting and unit verification. It is necessary to fully guard the safety line of epidemic prevention and control in Bianjin County, do a good job in services such as on-the-spot inspection, and strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures at key locations such as high-speed entrances and exits, high-speed railway stations, railway stations, bus stations, and intercity railway stations. It is necessary to fully defend the safety line of epidemic prevention and control at the grass-roots level, promote cadres to sink to towns (streets) and villages (communities), give full play to the role of grass-roots organizations such as villages and communities, rely on the masses, mobilize the masses, and build strong villages and communities for epidemic prevention and control Safety bottom line, at the same time do a good job in epidemic prevention and control at grassroots units, compact the responsibilities of enterprises and institutions, and ensure that responsibilities are implemented at all levels. It is necessary to minimize the cross-regional flow of people, and advocate non-essential not leaving Bian and non-essential not leaving the county during the critical period of epidemic prevention and control to reduce the flow of people. It is necessary to strictly control gathering activities, advocating no gatherings, gatherings, and dinner parties, advocating changing customs at weddings, funerals, and marriages, simplifying and doing fewer new ones, and strictly implementing prevention and control measures in hotels. Nucleic acid testing must be carried out strictly, and nucleic acid testing of all employees must be based on all employees, and the requirements of full coverage, high quality and rapidity must be implemented. It is necessary to strictly implement territorial responsibilities, compact the territorial responsibilities of counties and districts, and implement territorial management measures for epidemic prevention and control in Bian units. It is necessary to strictly implement the supervisory responsibilities of the supervisors of the industry departments, and the 15 special classes for epidemic prevention and control must earnestly perform their duties, and do a good job in all aspects of epidemic prevention and control with high quality.

The meeting stressed the need to adhere to two-line operation. The purpose of epidemic prevention and control is to ensure the better development of Kaifeng’s economy and a more stable social operation. Facts have proved that the Kaifeng epidemic has been prevented, Kaifeng’s economic operation has been developing in a positive direction, and various economic indicators have shown a better and better performance. On the one hand, we must firmly adhere to the bottom line of epidemic prevention and control and safe production; on the other hand, we must strengthen economic operation and scheduling, ensure the normal operation of “four guarantees” whitelisted enterprises (projects), and promote the construction of key projects in an orderly manner to ensure production, life and economy. Social development runs smoothly.

Deputy Mayor Xu Chaowen briefed the situation on the epidemic prevention and control work, and made specific arrangements for the epidemic prevention and control work.