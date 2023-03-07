All-media reporter Liu Yanchao reported that Lei Feng is a model of the times, and Lei Feng’s spirit is eternal. On March 6, the deployment meeting of learning and inheriting the spirit of Lei Feng and promoting the work of learning from Lei Feng in Kaifeng City was held, further conveying the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on in-depth development of learning from Lei Feng activities, and conveying that the central and provincial party committees “inherit the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation” Go on—to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation writing inscriptions for Comrade Lei Feng” The spirit of the symposium promotes the activities of learning from Lei Feng to be integrated into daily life and become regular, and it will be passed down from generation to generation in Kaifeng.

Lu Zhijun, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, attended the meeting and emphasized that the new era starts a new journey, and the new journey requires positive energy. It is necessary to study and follow General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng. Deeply grasp the connotation and practical requirements of the Lei Feng spirit, further deepen and expand the activities of learning from Lei Feng, guide and encourage party members, cadres, and the masses to integrate their personal pursuits into the struggle for the cause of the party and the people, and build a new era of merit. It is necessary to continue to inherit and promote Lei Feng’s spirit to bloom more brilliantly in Kaifeng. Firm ideals and beliefs, establish a strong sense of purpose, and make contributions based on the position. With the spiritual realm of “success does not have to be me” and the historical responsibility of “success must be me”, carry forward the spirit of nailing, and create a new era in their respective positions. new performance. It is necessary to innovate forms to promote the normal and long-term development of voluntary service activities based on Lei Feng. Integrate the voluntary service of learning from Lei Feng with various tasks, continue to strengthen the excavation and selection of advanced models, cultivate the awareness of action in the whole society of voluntary service of learning from Lei Feng, guide social forces to invest in the cause of voluntary service of learning from Lei Feng, and write the new era with practical actions Lei Feng’s story.

Shao Hua, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and head of the Propaganda Department, presided over the meeting and conveyed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on in-depth activities to learn from Lei Feng and the spirit of the symposium of the Central and Provincial Party Committees. Regarding the promotion of learning from Lei Feng voluntary services, she pointed out that all counties, districts and units should attach great importance to it, quickly convey the spirit of the meeting, carefully arrange and implement learning from Lei Feng activities and voluntary service work, pay attention to actual results, and create more demonstrative and influential Large-scale activities have made Lei Feng’s spirit popular in Kaifeng and passed down from generation to generation.

Advanced units and individuals who learned from Lei Feng spirit made speeches.