Kaifeng Insurance Industry Association Promotes Public Awareness of Insurance on “July 8 National Insurance Publicity Day”

Kaifeng, China – On the eleventh “July 8 National Insurance Publicity Day,” the Kaifeng Insurance Industry Association held a series of activities to promote public awareness of insurance. Under the guidance of the Kaifeng Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, the association aimed to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and contribute to the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan.”

The theme of this year’s campaign was “insurance forces work harder for you who are struggling.” The Kaifeng Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau instructed the Municipal Insurance Industry Association to follow the lead of the Provincial Insurance Industry Association and develop a comprehensive plan tailored to the needs of Kaifeng. The plan included various activities such as the “Singing the New Journey Green Run” themed event, short video challenges, online live interviews, and the “Insurance Five Entry” initiative. These activities aimed to promote the interaction between insurance and the public and enhance the image of the industry.

On June 30, the Municipal Insurance Industry Association organized an environmental protection walking activity called “Strive for a New Journey and Make Contributions in a New Era.” Nearly 400 representatives from 43 insurance institutions in the city participated in this event, which was attended by Li Nan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Kaifeng Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau. The participants picked up garbage along the way, demonstrating their commitment to environmental protection and advocating a healthy and green lifestyle.

In addition to the environmental protection walking activity, the association also conducted a charity donation event called “Healthy Life Every Day” through the “78 Move with Your Heart” WeChat mini-program. With the help of this mini-program, insurance practitioners, customers, and on-site participants engaged in health testing activities and donated points to generate public welfare projects. This initiative aimed to spread positive energy and support specific groups in need.

The association also organized a live interview activity on July 6, where representatives from eight insurance institutions, including PICC Property & Casualty Insurance, China Life Insurance, and Pacific Property & Casualty Insurance, discussed topics related to diversifying insurance services and enhancing the sense of financial acquisition. This live interview showcased the achievements of these institutions in serving the national strategy and participating in the construction of a multi-level medical security system.

Under the guidance of the Kaifeng Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, the association coordinated with 35 insurance institutions to conduct intensive promotional activities in various communities on July 8. The goal was to popularize financial knowledge, such as anti-money laundering and prevention of pension fraud, and provide comprehensive and caring services to the public. Through information desks, promotional materials, and face-to-face communication, insurance agencies aimed to help residents understand how to protect their property and make informed insurance decisions.

Since the launch of the “July 8 National Insurance Publicity Day” series of activities, the Municipal Insurance Industry Association has made significant strides in promoting public awareness of insurance. With the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” and the support of the Communist Party, the insurance industry in Kaifeng is set to contribute to the stable and healthy development of the local economy, improving people’s livelihood, and enhancing insurance awareness among the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

