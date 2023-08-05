Kaixian Spring Orange Basketball Team Triumphs in First Chongqing Harmony Village Basketball Tournament

Chongqing “Village BA” Wraps Up with Exciting Finals

Chongqing, China – The month-long Chongqing Harmony Village Basketball Tournament, also known as “Village BA,” concluded on August 3 with an electrifying final match held at the Heishan Mass Cultural and Sports Center in the Wansheng Economic Development Zone. The Kaixian Spring Orange Basketball Team emerged victorious, defeating the Mats with a score of 89-74, securing the championship title.

The much-anticipated final match between the Kaizhou and Dianjiang teams kicked off at 18:30 on the same day. Both teams were dressed in distinctive jerseys, with Kaizhou players donning white jerseys and Dianjiang players sporting green ones. The intense confrontation kept fans at the edge of their seats throughout the game.

“This is our basketball carnival,” expressed one enthusiastic fan. Nearly a thousand spectators gathered at the stadium to witness the thrilling competition and cheer on their favorite players. During halftime, villagers dressed in traditional Miao costumes took the center stage, showcasing Miao characteristic dances to welcome guests from all over the country. The vibrant atmosphere turned the event into a festive celebration.

After four quarters of rigorous gameplay, the Kaixian Spring Orange Basketball Team emerged victorious, claiming the championship with a final score of 89-74. The team’s well-earned “trophy” is a special black tea from Heishan, which is famous for its unique flavor and is a specialty of the Wansheng Economic Development Zone. The runner-up, Dianjiangshanshui Peony basketball team, was awarded jungle mushrooms.

“These down-to-earth prizes make the folk event ‘Village BA’ full of agricultural fun,” commented a representative from the Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

The conclusion of the Chongqing “Village BA” tournament paves the way for the next phase. The Kaixian Spring Orange Basketball Team and Dianjiang Shanshui Peony Team will join forces to represent Chongqing in the upcoming national “Village BA” Southwest Regional Competition. They will go head-to-head with teams from Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, and Tibet. The winning team from the Southwest Division will advance to the national finals.

As the first tournament of its kind in Chongqing, “Village BA” has not only brought together athletes and fans but has also provided a platform for showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage. The event has successfully combined sports and agriculture, adding a unique dimension to the traditional game of basketball. With the participation of teams from different regions, it has fostered unity and friendly competition, further enhancing the spirit of sportsmanship.

