Kakao starts cooperation with Hive… Entered SM Artist Weverse :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Kakao-Kakao Enter-SM-Hive discussed business cooperation

Kakao-Kakao Entertainment and SM Entertainment announced on the 17th that they will open an official community for SM Entertainment artists on Hive's global fandom platform 'Weverse'.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Choi Eun-soo = Kakao Entertainment announced on the 17th that it will open an official community for SM Entertainment artists on Hive’s global fandom platform ‘Weverse’. This is part of the business cooperation discussed by Kakao, Kakao Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and Hive in March.

SM Entertainment will open official communities for each artist on Weverse sequentially until the second half of this year, and communicate with the global fandom through various services such as fan communication and media content provision. In addition, it will also enter the commerce platform Weverse Shop, where albums and official products can be purchased, and the global official fan club will also be operated through Weverse’s ‘Membership’ service.

In addition to the existing 1:1 private messenger fandom platform bubble, SM Entertainment is expected to further strengthen communication with fans around the world through the opening of the Weverse official community. Bubble allows artists and fans to communicate closely as if exchanging personal messages, as well as community services through Weverse, media content for fans, and commerce services that sell official artist products to further connect with fans around the world. We hope to be able to communicate widely and sympathize.

Kakao is spurring discussions to materialize business synergies with SM Entertainment. Kakao said, “Kakao, Kakao Entertainment, and SM Entertainment will open up new possibilities for K-pop and K-entertainment through synergy that combines the business competitiveness of each company, and will work together to ensure the continued growth of K-culture and to enhance its global status.”

