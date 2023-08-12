Home » Kaleb Villalobos inaugurated his campaign headquarters in northern Valledupar
Kaleb Villalobos inaugurated his campaign headquarters in northern Valledupar

The candidate for the Governor of Cesar by the Alianza Social Independiente party, ASI, Kaleb Villalobos, inaugurated the headquarters of his political campaign in the north of Valledupar, specifically, in front of the old Ateneo del Rosario school.

Also read: “We need to talk to the Chinese and Brazilians to bring factories to Cesar”: Kaleb Villalobos

During the event, the former director of Corpocesar called his headquarters the ‘House of Unity for the development of the department’, where he hopes to serve children, youth and adults from the south, north and center of Cesar.

Welcome to the house of development, to the political project of inclusion, to the new winds of political renewal in the department. The yellow of my campaign represents a new dawn, the hope of a new daythe hope of a new region, the hope of a new territoryKaleb Villalobos said.

On the other hand, he stated that for him it is key to find solutions to problems such as unemployment and poverty, “that are achieved with grounded proposals, with responsibility, serious studies and inclusion, taking into account that If there is something that divides the department, it is exclusion, mainly in relation to politics.ca”.

Do not stop reading: The defeats that marked the political career of Jaime González

After the inauguration, Kaleb Villalobos made a sticker of micro-perforations to taxis and private vehicles with the image of his campaign for the Governor of Cesar.

See also  A 16-year-old girl in Changsha will challenge Mount Everest: her father has raised 500,000 yuan to help her realize her dream

