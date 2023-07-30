Home » Kaleb Villalobos registered as a candidate for the Governor of Cesar
At the last minute and to everyone’s surprise! Kaleb Villalobos registered with the Governor of Cesar on the morning of this Saturday, July 29.

The former candidate for Governor in 2019 and former director of Corpocesar registered with the endorsement of the ASI party, which he has led for a month.

On Thursday morning, the Alianza Social Independiente party, ASI, delivered the endorsements of the mayoral candidates, Councils and Assembly of Cesar. In that scenario Villalobos did not say anything about his aspiration.

On a possible alliance with the Gnecco family, Kaleb Villalobos pointed out that alwayshas done decent politics”.

We are known for doing politics without messing with anyone. We maintain a very cordial relationship with all the political forces in the department, at least on my part. there is nothing but cordiality and complementarity. We believe that Cesar, more than division, he needs is union”, assured Villalobos, who was a candidate for Governor in 2019.

