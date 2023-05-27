Kalehe: arrival of the Prime Minister more than 3 weeks after the floods

Radio Okapi/Ph. Cynthia Bashizi.”/>

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde arrived Saturday, May 27, in Kalehe (South Kivu), more than three weeks after the floods that left nearly 600 dead and more than 5,000 missing.

The head of government claimed to have made this trip in order to provide solutions to the social and medical issues of the victims of Bushushu and Nyamukubi.

The latter are asking, among other things, for them to be relocated to the appropriate sites and above all for the reopening of the RN 2, linking the city of Bukavu (South Kivu) to that of Goma (North Kivu).

More than three weeks after this natural disaster, the situation of the victims remains worrying.

According to sources on site, survivors are still spending the night under the stars, or else being hosted by people of good will.

In the village of Bushushu where several houses were submerged, there is still a smell of putrefaction, say the same sources.

« We live with difficulty because some spend the night in the streets, others in the classrooms, still others at the dispensary. The houses are destroyed, other remaining houses several people. When it rains people are afraid and do not know where to turn because they fear that this disaster will happen again. We have lost a lot of people. Until then there are some who have been found and others missing we continue to look for them. Difficult for life to resume its normal course because people are always afraid “, testified a survivor to Radio Okapi.

And, the trauma can still be read on the faces of the victims who still hope to find their loved ones even if hope is dwindling.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) began this Friday the distribution of food rations for 4 months to the survivors of Kalehe.

For local civil society, the humanitarian community is called upon to provide a holistic response to the crisis because the needs are varied.