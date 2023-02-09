Kaleidoscope

prayer for victims

He Pope Francisco asked “to pray together for the populations of Turkey and Syria, seriously affected by an earthquake that has caused thousands of deaths and injuries. I thank all those who are making an effort to provide relief, and I invite everyone to show solidarity.”.

#OremosTogether for the populations of Turkey and Syria, seriously affected by an earthquake that has caused thousands of deaths and injuries. I thank all those who are making an effort to provide relief, and I invite everyone to show solidarity. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) February 8, 2023

Trust and fragility

Former presidential candidate Juan Manuel Galan he said he trusted “In the Constitutional Court and in the Bank of the Republic, institutional dikes that we have to protect democracy from the authoritarian whims of populist progressivism. They are fragile and need the support of all citizens”.

#ConfioEn the @CConstitutional and in the @BancoRepublica, institutional dikes that we have to protect democracy from the authoritarian whims of populist progressivism. They are fragile and need the support of all citizens. — Juan Manuel Galán (@juanmanuelgalan) February 8, 2023

jail and comfort

Former senator and former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo pointed out that “The Bogotá metro debate is above all legal. If they violate the contract, the builder and mayor’s officials could end up in jail and Petro, very comfortable, nothing would happen to him. And the money that Petro threatens to take from Bogotá is from the taxes of the people of Bogotá!”.

The Bogotá metro debate is above all LEGAL.

If they violate the contract, the builder and mayor’s officials could end up in jail and Petro, very comfortable, nothing would happen to him.

And the money that Petro threatens to take away from Bogotá is from the taxes of the people of Bogotá!!! pic.twitter.com/PAvugfHbvU — Jorge Enrique Robledo (@JERobledo) February 7, 2023

Questions Quintero

In response to a comment by the Uribista councilor Sebastián López regarding the fact that the mayor Daniel Quintero Street He did not go to the Cabildo to a session installation “out of panic”, the president of Medellín replied: “Councillor, I would have liked to go and ask you. Did you know that Millicom was in the process of selling UNE to a foreign company? Why did you prevent us from recovering the money before that happened? Are you going to answer for the money that was lost this year: 1 billion?

Councilor, I would have liked to go and ask you. Did you know that Millicom was in the process of selling UNE to a foreign company? Why did you prevent us from recovering the money before that happened? Are you going to answer for the money that was lost this year: 1 billion? https://t.co/HZIqAc9Ozi — Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) February 8, 2023

“rotten” mayor’s office

The concilor sebastian lopezwho admits that he wants to be mayor of the capital of Antioquia, was not far behind and then trilled: “According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 1,300 million of the city’s children’s money was stolen, off to a good start! The Secretary has to resign and answer to Medellín! The Medellín mayor’s office is rotten.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, 1300 million of the city’s children’s silver was stolen, off to a good start!

The Secretary has to resign and answer to Medellín!

The @alcaldiademed it’s rotten — Sebastián López V. (@sebaslopezv) February 8, 2023

eye to lie

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Dove Valenciahe asked the “President Petro (that) do not retweet a lie. The teachers’ health does not have EPS; They are a special regime, with more resources, without EPS and with terrible results. The teacher system is more like the one that your minister proposes than the one that the rest of Colombians have”.