Jose Penuela



February 18, 2023 – 5:00 AM

stability is urgent

The senator of Radical Change, david lunapointed out that “The family basket is unpayable, the country has inflation of more than 13% and a dollar above $4,900. Living in Colombia is becoming a luxury. The country urgently needs tranquility and confidence to stabilize economically.

Let them investigate

The President of the Senate, Roy Barrerasindicated that “The lawyer, columnist and free thinker Ramiro Bejarano is a symbol of freedom of opinion. He wields criticism left and right (including me). He is a true liberal. All the solidarity and investigation by the computer crime area of ​​the Prosecutor’s Office”.

Forced to inefficiency

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Dove ValenciaI affirm that “The question is that the citizen must have the right to choose their EPS, they cannot force us all to inefficiency and corruption of the public. They criticize President Petro and Minister Corcho on networks for not being affiliated with the New EPS”.

“Never the other way around”

former vice president Francis Santos pointed out that for “Third time that Gustavo Petro visits Nicolás Maduro. Never the other way around! What is Maduro’s fear? Did he lose control of the guerrilla groups to which he gave power? Fear of Interpol? Does Petro not want to bear the political cost of his friendship with the DD.HH violator?

of the speeches

The former uribista senator Ernesto Macias trino: “I will unite Colombia… We have to say enough to the division that confronts us as a people”: Gustavo Petro in his inaugural speech. And the ‘speech from the balcony’ is a tirade that deepens polarization, invites hatred and encourages war. Petro wants confrontation”.

social income

the senator Gloria Florezof the Historical Pact, highlighted that “Three million households living in extreme poverty will begin to receive up to $500,000 monthly. Women heads of household with children in early childhood will be prioritized. It will come with education, employment and health programs. The fight against hunger and poverty begins”.