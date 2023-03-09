Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



March 9, 2023 – 5:00 AM

14 million

The former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruizheld that “Three years after the first case, the Ministry team that faced the pandemic shares with Colombians the preprint of the study of vaccine effectiveness in people over 18 years of age, on the hope cohort. Analysis of 14 million vaccinated”.

Three years after the first case, the team of @MinSaludCol who faced the pandemic shares with Colombians the preprint of the vaccine effectiveness study in people over 18 years of age, on the HOPE COHORT. Analysis of 14 million vaccinated. — Fernando Ruiz (@Fruizgomez) March 8, 2023

counterproductive accounts

The former minister and columnist Juan Camilo Restrepo I affirm that “Nobody understands the accounts of the health reform: 1- First, an estimate of 90 billion came out. 2- Later, Minister Ocampo said that they had reviewed them, and that they were 30 billion. 3- Today the Ministry of Health says that there are 3 billion. That everything else is financed in this government”.

Nobody understands the accounts of the health reform:

1- first an estimate of 90 million came out. 2- Later, Minister Ocampo said that they had been reviewed, and that they were 30 billion. 3- Today min salud says that there are 3 billion. That everything else is financed in this government — Juan Camilo Restrepo (@RestrepoJCamilo) March 6, 2023

rotten pot

The senator of the Green Alliance, You are Asprillapointed out that “When they try to kill the director of the National Protection Unit, one realizes the magnitude of the rotten pot that is being uncovered in this country! Very sad to start the day with news like this! A hug of solidarity for Augusto Rodríguez, a friend of years”.

When they try to kill the director of the National Protection Unit, one realizes the magnitude of the rotten pot that is being uncovered in this country!!

Very sad to start the day with news like this!! A hug of solidarity for Augusto Rodríguez, friend of years! — Inti Asprilla (@intiasprilla) March 8, 2023

Limits and exclusion

The former minister Nancy Patricia Gutierrez indicated that “The difficulties of modern women go through the need to prepare, fulfill the family, generate income and assert themselves in a society where ethical limits are run and women are mainly excluded.”

The difficulties of modern women go through the need to prepare, fulfill the family, generate income and assert themselves in a society where ethical limits run and mainly exclude women. — Nancy Patricia G (@NancyPatricia_G) March 8, 2023

132 years late

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterpointed out that “On a global level, there are indeed huge gaps in which all of humanity must work. There has been progress but it is very slow, even more so if we continue at the rate we are advancing it will take us 132 years to achieve full gender equality”.

At a global level, there are indeed huge gaps in which all humanity must work, there has been progress but it is very slow, even more so if we continue at the rate we are advancing it will take us 132 years to achieve full gender equality pic.twitter.com/QL9ndMWOQ3 — Bruce Mac Master (@BruceMacMaster) March 8, 2023

No commercial purposes

The former director of National Planning, Simon Gaviriaexplained that “Hydroelectric plants as facilities created with a social function cannot have commercial purposes. Greater control, hand in hand, with new production alternatives, are the solution to the current problems of the sector”.