Home News Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

March 9, 2023 – 5:00 AM

14 million

The former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruizheld that “Three years after the first case, the Ministry team that faced the pandemic shares with Colombians the preprint of the study of vaccine effectiveness in people over 18 years of age, on the hope cohort. Analysis of 14 million vaccinated”.

counterproductive accounts

The former minister and columnist Juan Camilo Restrepo I affirm that “Nobody understands the accounts of the health reform: 1- First, an estimate of 90 billion came out. 2- Later, Minister Ocampo said that they had reviewed them, and that they were 30 billion. 3- Today the Ministry of Health says that there are 3 billion. That everything else is financed in this government”.

rotten pot

The senator of the Green Alliance, You are Asprillapointed out that “When they try to kill the director of the National Protection Unit, one realizes the magnitude of the rotten pot that is being uncovered in this country! Very sad to start the day with news like this! A hug of solidarity for Augusto Rodríguez, a friend of years”.

Limits and exclusion

See also  During the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping emphasized to accelerate the construction of a new development pattern and enhance the security initiative of development

The former minister Nancy Patricia Gutierrez indicated that “The difficulties of modern women go through the need to prepare, fulfill the family, generate income and assert themselves in a society where ethical limits are run and women are mainly excluded.”

132 years late

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterpointed out that “On a global level, there are indeed huge gaps in which all of humanity must work. There has been progress but it is very slow, even more so if we continue at the rate we are advancing it will take us 132 years to achieve full gender equality”.

No commercial purposes

The former director of National Planning, Simon Gaviriaexplained that “Hydroelectric plants as facilities created with a social function cannot have commercial purposes. Greater control, hand in hand, with new production alternatives, are the solution to the current problems of the sector”.

You may also like

in just three days there are 40 new...

First lady of Cedeño leads activities for Women’s...

Tragedy in Pericongo

U.S. DNI: China’s Refusal to Cooperate with Coronavirus...

In judgments on violations of the Highway Code,...

trinity cross

Arera’s photography — idealista/news

Artists of Quetta who make pictures with feet

Composers who transform music in Colombia, Sayco exalts...

Influenza cases surge in Beijing, long queues at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy