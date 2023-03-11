Home News Kaleidoscope
Jose Penuela

March 11, 2023 – 5:00 AM

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejohighlighted the “Hard blow to criminal gangs: seized more than 400 kilos of cocaine that ended up in our neighborhoods and 46 weapons used for theft and extortion. We will continue to pay rewards. Delinquents turn yourself in, inform them, otherwise they will also fall”.

common cause

And speaking of the capital of the Atlantic, the conservative senator Efrain Cepeda said that it accompanies the “initiative of the mayor of Barranquilla that gathers the clamor of thousands of citizens and reinforces the fight that we have championed for the reduction of energy rates. This block of articles remains in the National Development Plan project”.

Tell Marquez

The senator of the Historical Pact, Maria Jose PizarroHe reported that “We delivered to Vice President Francia Márquez the report and recommendations of the Humanitarian Caravan carried out by the peace talks table in Bajo Calima and Medio San Juan. She, daughter of the Pacific, who has lived and felt the rigors of war, will be a guarantee of compliance.”

mayor’s betrayal

The councilor of Bogota, Carlos Carrillowarned that “20 days after taking office, Claudia López betrayed the people of Bogotá who voted for her, made Peñalosa’s dream come true and hired this trunk line. Transmilenio for the Seventh is an extension of this project from the 100 to the 200”.

rebuild Bogota

The ex-minister and candidate for mayor of the capital, Diego Molanoannounced that “He visited the inhabitants of Sierra Morena in Ciudad Bolívar. This community agrees that they suffer from chaos due to lack of intervention on the roads, chaos due to insecurity and chaos due to lack of opportunities. We need to rebuild Bogotá together.”

bell ringing

The mayor of Medellin, daniel quinteroalerted that “Three years fighting against the bureaucracy and nothing. Team, maximum the other week they must start works of the 410 public schools of Medellín. I insist, maximum! The greatest investment in educational infrastructure cannot wait”.

