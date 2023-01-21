Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



January 21, 2023 – 5:00 AM

government contradiction

Avalanche of reactions on the government announcement not to sign more contracts to explore gas, oil and coal. the former minister Juan Camilo Restrepo pointed out that this is “The opposite of what Ocampo said. The government is becoming a real chicken coop. And they say and contradict this in front of the international economic community. Would it be too much to ask that they bring agreed written texts to the interior of the government on such delicate matters?

The opposite of what Ocampo said. The government is becoming a real chicken coop. And they say and contradict this in front of the international economic community. Would it be too much to ask that they bring agreed written texts to the interior of the government on such delicate matters? https://t.co/bsOA24eAF6 — Juan Camilo Restrepo (@RestrepoJCamilo) January 19, 2023

sentence to poverty

The senator Miguel Uribe Turbayfrom the Democratic Center, wondered: “Will Irene Vélez understand that she is condemning Colombians to poverty and underdevelopment, while stopping and burying the energy transition forever? A country is not governed with ideological fundamentalism. Decisions require evidence and common sense”.

Will Irene Vélez understand that she is condemning Colombians to poverty and underdevelopment, while stopping and burying the energy transition forever? A country is not governed with ideological fundamentalism. Decisions require evidence and common sense. pic.twitter.com/TRNNnaDmhP — Miguel Uribe Turbay (@MiguelUribeT) January 19, 2023

responsible transition

The senator of the Green Alliance, Angelica LozanoI affirm that “I strongly support the energy transition and I celebrate all the actions that the country is taking to achieve a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050, but it must be done responsibly”.

I strongly support the energy transition and I celebrate all the actions that the country is taking to achieve a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050, but it must be done responsibly. I open thread 👇 — Angelica Lozano Correa (@AngelicaLozanoC) January 20, 2023

bell ringing

the former minister Rudolf Men warned that “This year, more than ever, it will be necessary for the Banco de la República and the government to cooperate in macroeconomic policy and not engage in contradictory behaviors such as raising interest and spending at the same time.”

This year, more than ever, it will be necessary for the Banco de la Republica and the government to cooperate in macroeconomic policy and not engage in contradictory behaviors such as raising interest and spending at the same time. — Rudolf Men (@rudolf_men) January 19, 2023

And the state?

the senator Martha Peralta Epieyúof the Historical Pact, indicated that “According to a commission report sent by the government to Guaviare: Since 2019, 587 cases of sexual abuse against minors have been reported: 69 of them involved indigenous children (35 from the Nukak community and 34 from the Jiw council) Where was the Condition? What did the government do?

According to a commission report sent by the government to Guaviare: Since 2019, 587 cases of sexual abuse against minors have been reported: 69 of them involved indigenous children (35 from the Nukak community and 34 from the Jiw council). Where was the state? What did the Government do? — Martha Peralta Epieyú (@marthaperaltae) January 20, 2023

Uribista persecution

The mayor of Medellin, daniel quinteroindicated that “Control entities such as the Attorney General’s Office cannot become instruments of Uribismo to persecute alternative leaders who have fought against impunity. We will take these new evidence of persecution before international organizations.”