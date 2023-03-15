Home News Kaleidoscope
Jose Penuela

March 15, 2023 – 5:00 AM

silver at risk

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Miguel Uribe Turbaypointed out that “Bringing pension savings to the country will put that money at risk. Since Petro was elected, we have had the largest devaluation, the largest increase in risk premiums and the worst performance in the stock market in the region. Does the president insist on appropriating the savings of Colombians?

disappointment with France

The former Secretary of Government in Bogotá, Luis Ernesto Gomezpointed out that “We Colombians who elected Francia Márquez vice president expected a change to the arrogance and lack of historical empathy of the ruling class. Her words in this interview are more of the same. What a disappointment”.

Agrarian Jurisdiction

The President of the Senate, Roy Barrerasof the Historical Pact, highlighted yesterday the “meeting with the president of the Supreme Court of Justice and magistrates of the Civil and Agrarian Chamber on the project to create a Special Agrarian Jurisdiction in process. We build concerted scenarios and harmonic collaboration between public authorities”.

Political narco-clans

See also  Covid, the Ministry of Health: "The pandemic is not over, ready to use masks if cases increase and hospitals fill up"

The governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedogave yesterday “Thank you to all Colombians for your messages of solidarity, and shows of support in the face of persecution by the Prosecutor’s Office and the political narco-clans against me and against Change with results, which we lead from the Caribbean. It is the moment of the people, democracy and justice!”

A lo Grant

The political scientist Sandra Borda indicated that “Something tells me I’m going to have a very similar Hugh Grant start to my old age: avoiding wasting time with so much small talk and sending the horn to those who ask stupid questions. It’s not going to be cool but I see it as inevitable”.

Crisis in Antioquia

The Governor of Antioquia, Anibal Gaviria Correastressed that “At night and early in the morning, the Caravan for Life traveled along the Western Yarumal-Montería trunk road without incident. Gratitude to our public force for accompanying the safe transport of medicines, food and basic necessities”.

