Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



March 17, 2023 – 5:00 AM

immense injustice

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac MasterSended a “I greet Judith Pinedo and Vivian Eljaiek with affection, appreciation and respect, celebrating that an immense injustice has been corrected. Although also my solidarity with them because perhaps nothing will give them back the days they had to live”.

My greetings with affection, appreciation and respect to Judith Pinedo and Vivian Eljaiek, celebrating that an immense injustice has been corrected

Although also my solidarity with them because perhaps nothing will give them back the days they had to live @MariamulataCTG @vivian_eljaiek — Bruce Mac Master (@BruceMacMaster) March 15, 2023

Good example

The president of the La U party, Dilian Francisca Bullwarned yesterday that “’It was too big for us’ is something that we have to eradicate from the imaginary; We Colombians can achieve all that is good and the path will always be dialogue and agreement. We did so to agree on a reform that would mean better health for all”.

#NosQuedóGrande It is something that we have to eradicate from the imaginary; We Colombians can achieve all that is good and the path will always be dialogue and agreement. We did so to agree on a reform that would mean better health for all. — Dilian Francisca T. (@DilianFrancisca) March 16, 2023

“Slave Doctors”

The uribista senator Maria Fernanda Cabal told Vice President Francia Márquez: “Understand that what you are saying is completely wrong, Cuban doctors are slaves,” says US Representative María Elvira Salazar. Thank you for telling Colombia the truth. Cuba is not a paradise, it is a dictatorship”.

“Francia Márquez, understand that what you are saying is completely wrong, Cuban doctors are slaves,” says the Representative @MaElviraSalazar Thank you for telling Colombia the truth. Cuba is not a paradise, it is a dictatorship.pic.twitter.com/HNVtGsh0xw – Maria Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) March 16, 2023

“Petro City”

the former mayor Enrique Penalosa warned that “If the President wants to give $20 billion to Bogotá to bury the Metro line, I propose better projects: buy $20 billion in land around the city for urban reform, “Petro City” with large parks, etc. Or buy parts of town for parks and relocate those who buy from them to buildings around it.”

If the President wants to give $20 billion to Bogotá to bury the Metro line, I propose better projects: buy $20 billion in land around the city for an urban reform “Petro City” with large parks etc. Or buy parts of the city for parks and … — Enrique Peñalosa (@EnriquePenalosa) March 15, 2023

$16 billion owed EPS

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobawarned that “EPS owe 16 billion to hospitals. This is: underfunded hospitals, payments to doctors and nurses at 30, 60 or 90 days, lack of supplies and bankruptcies. With the Health Reform, the State will pay directly to hospitals, without EPS intermediation”.

#TheChangeYouDeserve EPS owes 16 billion to hospitals.

This is: – Underfunded hospitals – Payments to doctors and nurses at 30, 60 or 90 days – Lack of supplies – Bankruptcies With the Health Reform, the state will pay hospitals directly, without EPS intermediation – Piedad Cordoba (@piedadcordoba) March 16, 2023

Under Scrutiny

Senator and former Vice President Humberto de la Calle announced yesterday that “With our team we are carefully reviewing the project to submit to justice. There are improvements compared to the initial version. The objections of the Prosecutor and Prosecutor subsist. We are going to evaluate the most convenient paths for Colombia”.