Jose Penuela

March 17, 2023 – 5:00 AM

immense injustice

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac MasterSended a “I greet Judith Pinedo and Vivian Eljaiek with affection, appreciation and respect, celebrating that an immense injustice has been corrected. Although also my solidarity with them because perhaps nothing will give them back the days they had to live”.

Good example

The president of the La U party, Dilian Francisca Bullwarned yesterday that “’It was too big for us’ is something that we have to eradicate from the imaginary; We Colombians can achieve all that is good and the path will always be dialogue and agreement. We did so to agree on a reform that would mean better health for all”.

“Slave Doctors”

The uribista senator Maria Fernanda Cabal told Vice President Francia Márquez: “Understand that what you are saying is completely wrong, Cuban doctors are slaves,” says US Representative María Elvira Salazar. Thank you for telling Colombia the truth. Cuba is not a paradise, it is a dictatorship”.

“Petro City”

See also  Al-Burhan is discussing with the Egyptian ambassador to Sudan the acceleration of the process of supplying electricity to Sudan from the Republic of Egypt

the former mayor Enrique Penalosa warned that “If the President wants to give $20 billion to Bogotá to bury the Metro line, I propose better projects: buy $20 billion in land around the city for urban reform, “Petro City” with large parks, etc. Or buy parts of town for parks and relocate those who buy from them to buildings around it.”

$16 billion owed EPS

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobawarned that “EPS owe 16 billion to hospitals. This is: underfunded hospitals, payments to doctors and nurses at 30, 60 or 90 days, lack of supplies and bankruptcies. With the Health Reform, the State will pay directly to hospitals, without EPS intermediation”.

Under Scrutiny

Senator and former Vice President Humberto de la Calle announced yesterday that “With our team we are carefully reviewing the project to submit to justice. There are improvements compared to the initial version. The objections of the Prosecutor and Prosecutor subsist. We are going to evaluate the most convenient paths for Colombia”.

